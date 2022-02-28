ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hydrogen ETFs surge double digits as HYDR & HDRO are +10%

By Jason Capul
Seekingalpha.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHydrogen-based exchange traded funds surged Monday morning, with Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) and ETF Series Solutions Trust – Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) rising double digits. Intraday, HYDR was +10.6%, and HDRO was +10.1%. Both funds have seen a topside push as investors bet on a...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Palantir: Cathie Wood Sells, Maybe Buffett Will Buy

Palantir’s stock has fallen to fair value territory. Palantir Inc. (PLTR) is an innovative company, which has been touted by growth investors like Cathie Woods for its great technology. However, I see in Palantir something closer to a Buffett style stock. Palantir possesses many of the characteristics that the oracle of Omaha looks for in his investments. At today's price, Palantir is at worst fairly valued, which gives ample margin of safety.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

ETO: 7.54% Distribution Yield, Monthly Pay

ETO is quite similar to ETG; while I prefer ETG due to valuation, ETO could deserve a place in some investors' portfolios. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) carries a lot of similarities to Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Cloud-Based Software Company Keeps Posting Double-Digit Growth

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has been racking up some impressive earnings and growth over the past several quarters. In this video clip from "The Virtual Opportunities Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 8, Fool contributor Jose Najarro gives a detailed report on the company's current operations and plans going forward.
SOFTWARE
Seekingalpha.com

U.S. Natural Gas Is Headed To $3

The market has bid up U.S. gas prices along with the broader energy rally on the back of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I believe it’s once again time to short natural gas (UNG). Regular readers will recall I first wrote about shorting natural gas last Fall, as prices...
TRAFFIC
Seekingalpha.com

Home Depot, Next Era Energy Reward Investors With Double-Digit Boosts

Although most dividend increases in the latter half of February were modest, there were some double-digit boosts. This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the end of January, I provided predictions for 14 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in the second half of February. In this article I'll look at another 8 dividend growth companies that I expect will announce their annual dividend increases in March.
ECONOMY
Lancaster Online

Armstrong pitches double-digit growth to investors

Leaders from Lancaster-based Armstrong World Industries pitched to investors a promising future for its company in the next few years, predicting it will double its annual sales by 2026 and increase its revenues by 12% to 15% per year in the same time frame. In an in-person and virtual presentation...
LANCASTER, PA
Law.com

'Off the Charts' Demand Led Benesch to Double-Digit Growth

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff saw double-digit growth on pretty much every financial metric in 2021. Citing significant deals for Smucker and bet-the-company litigation for SmileDirectClub and Smartmatic, the firm grew revenue by more than 23% and profits by more than 18%. The firm's managing partner said Benesch has no...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Persimmon: Double Digit Yield From British Housebuilder

Persimmon offers a 10.2% yield that is barely covered. U.K. housebuilder Persimmon (OTCPK:PSMMF) currently offers a double digit percentage annual dividend yield, which is not common among the leading London-listed companies. Here I set out a bit more about the company and the likelihood of the dividend being sustained. A...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: CPB, MDB, FIGS rose on earnings news; YEXT plunges on leadership shakeup

As the stock market looks to regain composure after its recent slide, earnings news provided a major catalyst in Wednesday's pre-market trading. Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) edged higher after predicting an easing labor situation and saying that price increases will help offset the impact of inflation. Meanwhile, MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and FIGS...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

5 Buys With 10% To 12% Yields

These are five undervalued opportunities which also happen to have high yields. Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Enbridge: Yielding 6.03% And A Quintessential Infrastructure Play For Income Investors

Enbridge is a secure high-yielding dividend icon with 27 years of consecutive increases, more than 6 decades of dividend payments, and a strong coverage ratio. Enbridge (ENB) is having a great year as it's appreciated by 27.13% since March of 2021. ENB has also appreciated by 14.51% in 2022, and unlike many other energy infrastructure companies, ENB has reclaimed becoming a positive investment over a 5-year period. The road has been tough and traditional energy has been under attack, but ENB is a critical component for North America's infrastructure. My heart breaks for the people of Ukraine, and this has been a catastrophic event that is absolutely devastating. Nothing good comes from war, and I wish that in 2022 wars that result in the loss of human life were a thing of the past, but that's not reality. The reality is that the world is a cold place, and wars have been fought for thousands of years for countless reasons. This event has placed a spotlight on energy, and I think people are finally accepting the fact that we need oil & gas. As the largest Superpower globally, America should be energy independent and support our NATO allies with cheap American fuel. I am not anti-renewables, and I have always said that this is an all the above solution, not one or the other. We should be increasing investments in renewable sources of energy, including wind, solar, geothermal, biomass, and hydroelectric, while adding nuclear capacity and increasing the production of oil & gas.
STOCKS

