Bucyrus, OH

So close! Bucyrus freshman Seth Price nearly qualifies for state bowling tournament

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 8 days ago
ROSSFORD — Thirteen pins was all that stood between Bucyrus freshman phenom Seth Price and a trip to Columbus for the Division II state bowling championship.

Price bowled games of 188, 231 and 193 to finish the day in eighth place with a 612. He narrowly missed out on the final individual qualifying spot for state, which was locked up by St. Henry's Payton Thomas (624).

Price did, however, cap off his first season of varsity bowling with all-district honors.

Bucyrus as a team also placed eighth with a 3,755 score, paced by Price. Seniors Lucas Hill (554), Gabe Higginbotham (528) and Braxton Lewis (520) along with sophomore Tyson McDaniel (509) rounded out the team scoring.

Shelby junior Kaden Cirata finished 42nd with a 543 and Crestline senior Blake Guiler was 58th with 451 as area individuals competing at districts.

In the D-II girls district tournament, Galion — fresh off a sectional championship — placed 10th (3,152) and Shelby was 12th (2,725).

Sophomore Zoe Frary led the Tigers with a 523, and senior Abby Crager (475), junior Kadence Fairchild (442), senior Missy VonHoupe (432) and senior Neavia Cansler (387) also contributed.

Shelby was led by junior Arica Uplinger (441), while sophomore Gracie May (413), senior Lanora Liles (394), freshman Julia Auck (362) and junior Brenna Brickley (286) rounded out the scoring.

Coldwater, Liberty Center and Napoleon were the top three finishers for the boys, and Napoleon, Liberty Center and St. Mary's Memorial were the girls teams that advanced to this weekend's D-II state championships at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl.

Three teams advance to D-I district tournament

It was a successful weekend for the Lexington program as the boys and girls advanced to this week's district tournament at Star Lanes on the Harbor in Port Clinton.

The Minutemen boys finished second in the sectional tournament with a 3,939, led by strong fourth- and fifth-place finishes by seniors Cameron Barker (621) and Ryan Johnson (619). Classmates Aiden Compton (591) and Max Casey (588) were also in the top 10, and freshman Bailey Carmichael (18th, 530) rounded out the team scoring.

Joining them will be the Mansfield Senior boys, who finished fourth with a 3,617 to secure the final qualifying team spot. Senior Hayden Couch (548) was 14th overall and junior Isaiah Davis (540) was 16th, with freshman Alex Grant (520), senior Mike Crim (493), sophomore Andrew Cawrse (321) and freshman Davion Willison (128) rounding out the scoring.

Lady Lex was third in the girls tournament with a 2,937, led by senior Abby Shewan (493) in sixth and junior Kierslyn Allen (466) in ninth. Also contributing were juniors Lily Wolfe (400) and Kylie Ruiz (368) and sophomore Addy Whitesel (360).

The Mansfield Senior girls missed out by 107 pins, finishing sixth with a 2,596. But the Tygers will still be represented at districts by junior Johannah Carter, whose 415 placed 12th overall and qualified her as the third individual. Senior Alexis Goad (365), sophomore Morgan Baldridge (354), junior Alexis Rush (349) and sophomore Emma Hutchinson-Deehr (346) also contributed.

Comments / 0

