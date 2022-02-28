ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets From ‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming’

By alexbossip
Bossip
Bossip
 8 days ago

Did you watch?

Source: Netflix

Madea is back at it again with the hellurrrrious shenanigans –this time, channeling her inner-Beyoncé, quoting esteemed WAPtivist Cardi B, and running up on Rosa Parks in quite possibly her most hysterical movie ever.

The trending Netflix film stars fan faves from across the Madeaverse including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) and a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll best known for portraying Madea-esque character Agnes Brown in the BBC sitcom ‘Mrs. Brown’s Boys.’

“When I tell you I want you to laugh so hard that you can’t stop! I MEAN IT! We’ve been going through too much in this world! All I want this movie to do is just make you laugh out loud for real! Coming on February 25th to @netflix!” tweeted Perry.

‘A Madea Homecoming’ centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation where hidden secrets and family drama threaten to ruin the celebration.

“I was looking at the state of the world and how polarized it is… nobody’s laughing,” said Perry in an exclusive interview with EW . “Nobody’s getting the chance to belly-laugh anymore. And I’m like, ‘What tool do I have in my arsenal that can bring that kind of laughter?'”

We caught up with Tyler Perry to chat about Madea’s long-awaited homecoming, how he comes up with creative marketing concepts like having Madea wear the same outfit as Mary J. Blige, not paying attention to social media, the importance of Black history month and more in our interview you can view here .

What was your fave part of ‘A Madea Homecoming?’ Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest tweets from ‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea’s Homecoming.’

