It's a universally known truth that one's best friend is perhaps the best judge of their character. Or in the case of The Courtship, is the best person to wade through the many suitors vying for a single lady's affections. NBC's newest reality dating show is set in Regency-style England and will adhere to that time as much as possible. This includes gathering the opinions about a gentleman caller from family and friends.

