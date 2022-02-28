ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

FIFA/UEFA suspend all Russian teams from competitions

By Mason Rockfellow
WGNO
WGNO
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KcJsO_0eRUwANu00

( KGET ) — Monday morning the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee have suspended all Russian teams from FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice, according to a FIFA press release.

The decision was made by both presidents of the organizations due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

’80 for Brady’: Tom Brady to produce, play himself in film with 4 acclaimed actresses

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people,” the statement said.

This means Russia will not be able to compete in the World Cup playoffs and would suspend Russia’s women’s football team from competing in European Championships that are set for July, if the conflict is not resolved by then.

For more information visit FIFA’s website by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

UPDATE: Victim in recent shooting has died, investigation continues

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have identified the victim in the shooting as Frederick Little Jr. Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies have announced that Little died from his injuries. As of now, authorities have not made an arrest; however, they are following up on information and interviews. We will […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa Council#Uefa Competitions#Fifa Uefa#Russian#The Fifa Council#European
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Russia ‘built itself a trap’ in Ukraine and are ‘getting desperate’, Ben Wallace says

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “way off timetable” with the the indiscriminate shelling of civilians showing the military becoming increasingly “desperate”, Ben Wallace has claimed.Insisting the Kremlin had “built itself a trap” by waging a war and uniting the international community against Russia, Mr Wallace stressed the country’s military were facing “real logistic problems”. “It’s not going particularly well for the Russians — it’s day 13. Way off their timetable,” the defence secretary told Sky News in the latest update on the situation.“There were reports overnight of Ukrainian special forces destroying over 20 helicopters on the ground and I...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukrainian official who attended Russian peace talks mysteriously killed

A Ukrainian official who was present during the first peace talks between Ukraine and Russia was killed during a mission over the weekend. Ukraine confirmed the official was one of three spies who were killed, but did not say how, and media reporting said he was suspected of treason. The...
POLITICS
WGNO

WGNO

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy