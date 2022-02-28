Rockhurst University appoints its first female president

Rockhurst University, located in Kansas City, Missouri, has selected its new president.

Sandra Cassady will become the 15th president of the school, effective July 1.

"Cassady will make history as the first female and first lay president of Rockhurst, which is a Catholic, Jesuit university founded in 1910 by the Society of Jesus, a religious order of Roman Catholic priests known as the Jesuits," the university said in a release.

Cassady earned her Ph.D. in exercise science from the University of Iowa, and most recently served as vice president of strategic initiatives and dean of the College of Health and Human Services at St. Ambrose University in Iowa, according to the release.

"Dr. Cassady’s lengthy record of service in Catholic higher education and health care makes her ideally suited to lead Rockhurst University,” Thomas Hastings, chair of the Rockhurst University Board of Trustees, said. “In addition, her extensive work in higher education accreditation and experience as a faculty member will be invaluable as she assumes her new role.”

She will replace Rev. Thomas B. Curran, who announced he would step down from the role after 16 years last September.

"The Catholic, Jesuit mission of Rockhurst University and its vision to create a more just world through inclusive, innovative and transformative education are what drew me to Rockhurst and are closely aligned with my own values and experience," Cassady said in the release. "I look forward to leading and partnering with the Rockhurst community and greater Kansas City community as we continue the work toward realizing this vision."

