Supreme Court weighs major case on EPA's authority over greenhouse gases

The Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments for a consolidation of cases filed by a coalition of states and coal companies seeking to limit the Environmental Protection Agency 's authority to regulate power plants' greenhouse gas emissions, with the majority of justices appearing to see the agency's power as narrow.

Justices heard arguments in West Virginia vs. EPA . The Mountain State and North Dakota are contesting a federal appeals court ruling dating back to former President Barack Obama's administration that says the EPA may issue types of regulations aimed at shifting energy production from coal-burning power plants to alternative solar and wind power. The states are joined by the North American Coal Corporation and Westmoreland Mining Holdings, which are hoping for the Supreme Court to rule the EPA does not have wide authority to shift the nation's energy production through regulatory efforts.

The case has led some environmental activists to fear the high court could significantly curtail the agency’s authority.

West Virginia Solicitor General Lindsay See was the first to argue the case before the justices and represent two coal companies, arguing the EPA has limited authority to regulate greenhouse gases.

Other plaintiffs in the case, including North Dakota, interpret that Congress should grant the authority to regulate emissions. "It would be common sense for Congress to speak clearly because this is the sort of issue that we assume Congress would handle itself," See said.

The bulk of arguments on Monday centered on the "major questions doctrine," which expresses the idea that when Congress sets out for an executive agency to determine questions of significant economic and political consequence, it will attempt to say in the text of an empowering statute that it means for the agency to act. If not, the legal system should assume Congress has the power to decide major questions on its own.

In response to Justice Clarence Thomas's questioning whether her side needs the major questions doctrine to win, See argued the matter centers on major policy questions and that Congress cannot be interpreted to have implicitly granted the EPA that power.

"This is a major question because it allows EPA to determine what the power sector as a whole should look like and who can be in it. It transforms the statute from something that is about how a particular source can operate more efficiently," See said.

The D.C. Circuit ruled in January of last year on a challenge to the EPA's Affordable Clean Energy rule under former President Donald Trump, which had repealed the Obama-era Clean Power Plan emissions regime and asserted that it exceeded the Clean Air Act's plain meaning in pursuing outside-the-fence regulations.

The court rejected the Trump EPA's reading. It vacated the rule the day before President Joe Biden's inauguration, finding that the Trump administration rule rested "squarely on the erroneous legal premise that the statutory text expressly foreclosed consideration of measures other than those that apply at and to the individual [emissions] source."

Justice Department Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued on behalf of the Biden administration and several prominent electric utility companies on Monday, defending the federal government's ability to fight climate change and prevent the adverse effects of carbon emissions.

Prelogar and some respondents sought to convince the justices the case is not justiciable because the petitioners lacked standing to challenge a lower court judgment or that the case would be moot because the EPA has not enforced any regulation against petitioners.

But Justice Samuel Alito questioned whether there was any precedent that a stay would moot the case. And Justice Stephen Breyer, seemingly more aligned with his conservative colleagues, challenged the solicitor general's claims that the D.C. Circuit's decision does not require the reimposition of the CPP.

The EPA announced last month it is developing new rules to regulate pollution from power plants with the express goal of protecting the poor and minorities who live near plants, to which Prelogar said the agency was on track to release the new rules "this calendar year."