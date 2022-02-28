ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukrainian prisoners will be released from jail to fight in war

By Tori Richards
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 8 days ago

Ukrainians who are in jail and have combat experience will be released to fight on the front lines in the war with Russia , President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today in a speech carried on Telegram.

The prisoners will have their sentence commuted for paying a debt to society.

"Under martial law, Ukrainians with real combat experience will be released from custody and will be able to compensate for their guilt in the hottest spots of the conflict," Zelensky said .

The Ukrainian president, who has been in power since 2019, has been thinking of novel ways to shore up his military force, including initiating a foreign legion for men who want to fight.

He issued a statement Sunday urging foreigners to sign up for an “international brigade,” according to news reports.

FULL COVERAGE OF THE WAR IN UKRAINE

Back home, Zelensky apparently thought hard about whether to let the inmates out of jail, and it was a difficult choice.

“We have taken a decision which is not easy from the moral point of view, but which is useful from the point of view of our defenses,” he said. “The key is now defense.”

The general public, including children, have joined the war effort in scenes reminiscent of World War II. Many are not handling weapons but rather acting as a supply chain and building Molotov cocktails.

Zelensky said everyone who is able — including inmates — must “join the struggle against the invaders."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The prisoners will be fresh forces for soldiers who have fought for five days. The Armed Forces of Ukraine claims it has killed 4,500 Russians during the conflict and damaged or destroyed hundreds of armored vehicles, about 150 tanks, and dozens of assorted aircraft, boats, and weapons systems. Russia’s Defense Ministry has reported more than 1,000 Ukrainian military facilities have been destroyed.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Effort#Ukrainians#International Brigade#Russians#Defense Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
189K+
Followers
61K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy