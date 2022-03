“I like to think that we’re turning the world into our stage,” the photographer ​​Dane Shitagi tells me. For over more than two decades, he’s collaborated with well over a hundred professional ballerinas, setting up in breathtaking locations across the globe. “I’m looking at it almost as if the dancers are dancing within their own imaginations,” he says. “We’re all explorers, and we’re all products of our environments. There’s something spiritual about discovering our world in this way.”

