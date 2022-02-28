ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Stay safe & seen with this LED reflective running vest

By Jeremy Glass
Times Union
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever underestimate the ineptitude of other drivers — especially when it comes to being on the road at night. Offering a serious upgrade on your typical piece of reflective clothing, this LED Running...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
lifewithbethandcourt

5 Ways to Stay Safe Living in an RV

Outside a local coffee shop in Grand Rapids, MichiganCourtney Kane/ Life with Beth and Court. When you leave everything familiar behind so you can live in an RV and travel the country, you want to at least know that you’re still safe and sound.
The Independent

Indian woman has to surgically remove toothbrush stuck in mouth after slipping while brushing

An Indian woman had to go through surgery after a plastic toothbrush was stuck inside her cheek when she slipped and fell while brushing her teeth.Ekamai Revathi, 34, who lives in Kanchipuram in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, slipped in her bathroom on 4 March with the brush in her mouth, reported media outlet News18. She fell sideways, which led to the plastic brush piercing through her cheek.The brush was stuck in a manner that Ms Revathi could not open or close her mouth or scream for help.While half of the toothbrush had pierced through Ms Revathi’s cheek, parts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Family's horror as they are given just 10 minutes to escape their Blue Mountains home before a landslide SWALLOWED the driveway and front yard: 'It felt like an out-of-body experience'

A family has opened up about the terrifying moment they were given just 10 minutes to pack their belongings and flee to safety as a massive landslide threatened to swallow their home. The Buksh family's home is in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, which has been hammered by torrential...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Clothing#Bike
NewPelican

Fishing Report: Fishing is getting better, but stay safe

The Cox family recently caught some wahoo, mahi and sailfish on a trip earlier this week aboard the “Lisa B” with Capt. Mark Danley. We have had seriously rough sea conditions over the last week. That being said, it is the beginning of our charter season and we are booked almost every single day. With the rough seas we have noticed an increase in the amount of quality fish. Sailfish, wahoo and mahi have all been consistently biting on all of our trips. Most of the action has been around the 200 foot depth and north of Boca Inlet. The sailfish and mahi-mahi have come while kite fishing with live bait.
HOBBIES
KTUL

EMSA on staying safe during the dangerous weather

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — EMSA spokesperson Adam Paluka joined us live on Good Morning Oklahoma to talk about their winter weather response. To stay safe during the dangerous weather, residents should wear shoes with grip and traction if walking outdoors, as icy surfaces could be covered by snow causing slips and falls.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
KRMG

EMSA provides winter storm response update, tips for staying safe

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE: (02/24/22 11:04 a.m.) EMSA released an update to the weather-related incidents they have responded to in the Tulsa area. Around 11:00 a.m., EMSA announced that they have responded to seven car accidents, two cold exposure and outdoor fall calls each. Tulsa’s area EMSA provided the...
TULSA, OK
Times Union

Crocs are back in style and on sale at Woot!

Who do you think deserves the blame for bringing back popular 90s trends like baggy jeans and Crocs? Gen. Z or the evil lizard people behind TikTok? Heck, let’s say both. For fans of the latter, Woot’s got a sale on the beloved foam clogs to outfit everyone in the family in wonderful, terrible Crocs.
APPAREL
CBS Austin

How you can stay safe and warm during wintery weather mix

AUSTIN, Texas — With the winter weather advisory in effect, local fire officials want you to keep warm but don’t want you to risk your life doing so. Space heaters are a go to source for heat but can also cause destruction and even life-threatening damage. Battalion chief with the Austin fire department Josh Portie says over 30 percent of fires during cold weather types of events are from space heaters.
AUSTIN, TX
Herald Community Newspapers

Staying safe in strong winds

Q. We are thinking about how to make our house safer from high winds. It’s old, and creaks when we get wind gusts. I looked online at safe rooms, and they’re a lot of work and cost. Is there a cheaper way to make a room — at least one room — safe to go to if we have a tornado, and can we make our house less creaky when windstorms blow?
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Times Union

Turn your patio into a spa with up to $1,750 off hot tubs and saunas at Home Depot

Jacuzzis feature in many imaginings of what a perfect backyard setup might look like — after all, they’re like a socially acceptable outdoor bath with constant bubbles, and one that’s OK to drink in, too (just mind the dehydration!). And given that we, in much of the continental U.S., experience less-than-hot weather during three seasons of the year, having a warm pool of water at the ready to relax in just makes sense. Right now, you can take up to $1,750 off both jacuzzis and saunas over at Home Depot, making it the perfect time to take your backyard from suburbs to five-star resort.
SHOPPING
Axios Denver

Be smart: Tips to avoid avalanches and stay safe in the mountains

Just as you don't hike a 14er without checking the weather for thunderstorms, you don't enter the winter backcountry before you check the avalanche forecast.That's the advice from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.What to know: The organization makes it easier than ever to travel with awareness in the mountains by posting daily forecasts online for the entire state.Be smart: In reporting the story about avalanche deaths this year, John — an avid backcountry skier and snowshoer — couldn't help but take a moment to ask avalanche center director Ethan Greene for tips. Here's what he shared:1. Know the avalanche forecast...
DENVER, CO
Times Union

10 tips on how to cut time taking care of really big yards

(BPT) - You love your space and freedom. It’s your pride and joy. Acres of land surround your home in the country offering peace and quiet from the worries of the world. But, what you may not necessarily love is all the time it takes to care for it. After all, you’d rather be fishing, hunting, going off-road with your ATV, or watching professional bull riding.
INDUSTRY
CBS New York

Fun in the sun: How to stay safe in the heat of summer

NEW YORK -- It's hard to beat a summer day at the shore, but heat and humidity can also be dangerous.As CBS2's John Elliott reports, according to the CDC, over 700 people a year die from heat-related diseases, so it's important to know the signs of heat stress so you can keep your cool and stay safe."Absolutely, heat can kill you," said Dr. William Downs, Monmouth Medical Center emergency department director. "There's a whole spectrum of issues that we can deal with heat, as minimal as a sunburn to where as we get more into heat exhaustion and heat stroke,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MassLive.com

Retire the Fire: Stay alert, stay safe in kitchen

Cooking fires are the No. 1 cause of home fires and home fire injuries. Almost half of all home fires are caused by cooking. Older adults are at a high risk of injury and death from a kitchen fire because of physical, visual, hearing, or cognitive impairments that may slow the quick action needed in a fire emergency. Attention to a wide variety of kitchen safety measures is the key to fire and burn prevention during food preparation.
WESTFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Dude Sitting on Overinflated Truck Tire Gets Sent to Outer Space

There are many things you want to be especially careful doing in this world. One of them is filling up tires with air. This dude found this out the hard way. Not only does he not seem to have an air pressure gauge handy, he is basically sitting right on top of the damn thing.
BBC

Fisherman lost balance before deadly fall, probe finds

A crewman from a Shetland fishing boat who died when he fell overboard lost his balance while carrying out a repair, an official probe has ruled. The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its interim report into the death of Joseph Lacaste in February last year. The MAIB says...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy