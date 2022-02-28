ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is Current Indexed Value?

By Jamie Johnson
thebalance.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current indexed rate is the most recently published index rate underlying a variable rate loan. It reflects the overall market conditions and any changes that are taking place in the market. If you’ve recently taken out a variable-rate loan, the indexed rate is one of the factors that...

Related
TheStreet

Russia's Main Stock Index Plummets 50%, Wiping Out $150 Billion in Value

The MOEX Russia Index nosedived Thursday amid the country's invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The index itself halved as Russian equities took a beating and international investors looked elsewhere for safe places to park their money. The Moscow exchange then halted trading early Thursday morning only to resume about two hours...
STOCKS
Middletown Press

What is Your Value Proposition?

Entrepreneurship is one of the most exciting journeys anybody can embrace. When we start with our business, we assume everybody will love and understand what we have to offer. But the main challenge in sales is not money or the price but not making our value clear to our potential clients.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Highest home values in 40 years could mean a new home in your current home

So far this year, fluctuating mortgage rates have been testing industry predictions, causing some potential homebuyers to scratch their heads. A bright side of the pandemic: more homeowners with increased equity. In this dynamic market, it may make more sense to take advantage of the equity in your home rather than selling and buying a new home.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

My husband and I rent out half our duplex, and our ‘deadbeat’ tenant owes us $22,500 in back rent. How can we recoup our losses?

My husband and I invested in a duplex 23 years ago and have rented out half of it to help pay the mortgage. Our renter has not paid us a dime since September 2020. It has only been recently that we could evict her, because the coronavirus-pandemic freeze of evictions was just lifted. We are owed over $22,500 because the government refused to let us evict her for nonpayment.
HOUSE RENT
Seekingalpha.com

KB Home Lost A Quarter Of Its Value - Now What?

The US housing market is hot, which is increasing the need for (affordable) new supply. In September of last year, I wrote an article covering one of my favorite homebuilders KB Home (KBH). The company did tremendously well and is still reporting stellar numbers. Yet, I didn't turn bullish as I wanted to wait for a price below $36 per share based on the unwillingness of investors to buy into cyclical homebuilders. While I'm writing this we're close to $36 and down 10% since September. The stock has lost a quarter of its total value from its all-time high while financials remained not only strong but ended the year with a bang. In this article, I will reassess the situation and explain why I'm interested in buying this sell-off.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Darren Woods: What's the ExxonMobil CEO's Current Net Worth?

Darren Woods has spent most of his career with ExxonMobil. He started in 1992 and worked his way up to become the CEO in 2017. He has publicly endorsed the Paris climate agreement but has also been accused of lies regarding climate change. Darren Woods’ net worth is certainly tied up in the oil industry — how much is he worth in 2022?
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Warren Buffett’s Major Money Warning If America Does Go Into ‘Very Major War’

As the war in Ukraine continues, more and more folks are beginning to wonder how all the different variables involved will begin to affect things all around the world. One aspect is inflation, gas prices, among other things, but what about money in the grand scheme of things? Well, billionaire Warren Buffett spoke about this very subject back in 2014. Indeed, Warren Buffett had a major money warning if America does go into a “very major war”.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Biden's inflation plan upends thinking on jobs sent overseas

President Joe Biden has a solution for high inflation that seems counterintuitive: Bring factory jobs back to the U.S.This challenges a decades-long argument that employers moved jobs abroad to lower their costs by relying on cheaper workers. The trend contributed to the loss of 6.8 million U.S. manufacturing jobs, but it also translated into lower prices for consumers and put downward pressure on inflation in ways that kept broader economic growth going.It was a trade-off that many corporate and political leaders were privately comfortable making.Now, with inflation at a 40-year high, the president has begun to argue that globalization...
BUSINESS

