Aladdin Jr. is based on the classic 1992 Academy Award-winning film Aladdin and the 2014 hit Broadway show. The show is about the “diamond in the rough” street rat who learns that his true worth is deep within himself. However, some characters from the original show are missing. Victoria Steffins, the director, says, "We do not have Abu or Rajah." These characters have been replaced with three friends of Aladdin and attendants for Jasmine.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO