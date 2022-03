Senior Caleb McConnell was the first Rutgers player since Hamady N'Diaye to win a Defensive Player of the Year Award. N’Diaye did so in the Big East following the 2009-2010 season and McConnell was given that honor today for his performance this past season. Over the course of the Scarlet Knights’ tenure in the Big Ten, there was a lack of attention to how well individual performances were portrayed in the media. However, this year, every Rutgers starter received accolades as they were all acknowledged by the coaches and Associated Press as All-Big Ten players,

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO