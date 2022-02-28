ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graves County, KY

Kentucky inmate honored for actions during deadly tornado

By Alicia Patton, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413WHL_0eRUv9cd00

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. ( WKRN ) — An inmate in Western Kentucky was honored for his heroic actions during the deadly December tornadoes that killed 76 Kentuckians .

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office presented an award to inmate Marco Sanchez who was on work detail at a candle factory on Dec. 10, 2021, in Mayfield when a tornado ripped through the building, killing eight inside.

Ukrainian brewery joins war effort, switches from beer to Molotov cocktails

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses at the candle factory reported an inmate at the candle factory site worked tirelessly that night to pull victims from the rubble and offer aid to those that were injured despite suffering from a broken leg and cracked ribs.

A volunteer firefighter transported Sanchez to the emergency room with several other injured people. After his release, Sanchez spotted a trooper at the hospital, told the trooper he was an inmate and attempted to turn himself in. However, amid the chaos that night, the trooper was not in a position to take Sanchez into custody, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.

Average gas price jumps 10 cents over 2 weeks to $3.64

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said Sanchez then learned that the jail had been destroyed and took a shuttle bus to a shelter. After arriving at the shelter, Sanchez was able to contact jail staff and was later taken back into custody, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.

Several community leaders held a ceremony for Sanchez acknowledging his heroic and honest actions that night. Sanchez will be released from the Graves County Restricted Custody Center on March 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

UIndy student hears men outside discuss breaking into her home

INDIANAPOLIS — A local college student watched in fear as two men talk about breaking into her home. She was terrified, but even more shocked to learn that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department couldn’t do anything about it. “I was just sleeping in my room, and then I woke up to my doorbell going off,” […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Graves County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Graves County, KY
City
Mayfield, KY
Mayfield, KY
Crime & Safety
FOX59

Lawrence homeowner shares video of police chase that ended in yard

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A homeowner in Lawrence has shared video of a police chase that ended on her property. Lawrence police confirmed they pursued a stolen vehicle in the vicinity of 56th and Mitthoeffer Road early Tuesday. It ended in the yard of a homeowner living near 56th and Purpura Drive. The driver ran off. […]
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

Suspect charged with attempted murder after officer shot in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting a first-year Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer now faces two counts of attempted murder in addition to several other charges. The shooting happened on Feb. 27 in Fountain Square. Officer Thomas “Tommy” Mangan suffered serious injuries when he was shot in the throat, requiring multiple surgeries. The suspect, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Western Kentucky#Wkrn#Ukrainian#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

Neighbors want more security at park where 2 teens were murdered

INDIANAPOLIS — Jerry Vaden was leaving for work Tuesday morning when I asked him about the gunfire that led to the murders of two teenagers at Dubarry Park just off of the 3500 block of Biscayne Road on the city’s eastside last night. “It happens all the time. They’re always shooting guns over there,” said […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Crook caught on cam stealing two guns from unlocked cars in Danville

DANVILLE, Ind. — Police in Danville are looking for a man who stole cash, phone chargers and two guns in a string of recent car thefts. The thefts were reported when several homeowners in the Stratford Ridge neighborhood woke up Friday morning and found their cars had been rummaged through. Some residents caught the thief […]
DANVILLE, IN
FOX59

Indiana reports 302 new COVID-19 cases, 21 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 302 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 3.7%. The state is no longer displaying data for unique individual positivity rate and total tested individuals. Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Two armed suspects run gate at Joint Base Andrews

Editor’s Note: This article was updated with information on VPOTUS JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — At around 9 p.m. on Sunday night, a vehicle drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews. One person is in custody, while Security Forces are still searching for the second person. According to an official statement on […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Man faces attempted murder charge in Jewish Community Center shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man faces an attempted murder charge in connection with a February shooting at the Jewish Community Center gym. Latrell Williams is accused of shooting two people during the Feb. 26 incident. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged him with attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, possession […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 teens killed in park shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A call about a person shot Monday night led Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) to find two teenagers dead at an east side park. Officers were called out to Dubarry Park on East 35th Street (near Post Road and 38th Street) around 9:30 p.m. There they found the two teenage victims: 15-year-old Isaiah Jackson […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy