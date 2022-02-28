ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

New exhibit explores Arizona's broadcast news history

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12tWYX_0eRUv7rB00

'On Air: Broadcasting the News in Arizona' opened Feb. 25 at the Arizona Heritage Center in Tempe at Papago Park.

Highlighting media history in the Arizona market, 'On Air' not only tells the story of Arizona’s growth, but also how the state provided the backdrop for some of the nation’s leading stories and trusted faces and voices in broadcasting the news locally and eventually nationally.

Among the items on display are a Philco Predicta Television, which was first introduced in 1958 and was inspired by the technology of space exploration, along with a KOOL-TV camera used to film news broadcasts in the 1950s, and a 1935 Westinghouse Radio. In addition, there are iconic clothing items worn by Mary Jo West, the first woman in Arizona to anchor the primetime news, and Robert Perry, one of the first Black broadcast journalists in Arizona.

Many featured objects were donated to the Arizona Historical Society by the House of Broadcasting, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history of radio and television in Arizona. For many years, the House of Broadcasting showcased Arizona’s largest private collection of broadcast memorabilia. After the closure of its Scottsdale museum, much of the collection was donated to the Arizona Historical Society.

The Arizona Heritage Center is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 1300 N. College Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281. Purchase tickets at azhs.org/tickets .

'On Air' is sponsored in part by the House of Broadcasting. Most of the objects used in the exhibit are from the Arizona Historical Society’s House of Broadcasting collection.

A local news site dedicated to covering Tempe, Arizona, home to Arizona State University and an economic and entertainment hub for Maricopa County.

