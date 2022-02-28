California, two other states, to drop school masking requirements next month

California is joining two other states in dropping mask mandates for schools next month.

The joint announcement on Monday from California Gov. Gavin Newsom , Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee comes as case rates and hospitalizations decline across the West Coast following a surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Each state moves from mask requirements to mask recommendations in schools at 11:59 p.m. on March 11. Local jurisdictions are able to keep the mandates in place if they choose to. Importantly, the announced policy updates do not impact federal guidelines, which still mandate masks on public transit, in shelters and hospitals, among other locations .

The announcement also drops masking requirements at California's child care facilities. As of Tuesday, masks will no longer be required for unvaccinated Californians but will be strongly recommended for all individuals in most indoor settings, according to the state's updated guidance.

"California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we've learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic," Newsom said in a statement. "Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom takes notes before speaking at a news conference after meeting with students at James Denman Middle School on October 01, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Photo credit Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Many parents and educators are more than ready to unmask .

Masks have been credited with protecting students and slowing the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic. "But there comes a time (that) we need to be able to breathe naturally and I'm hoping that's around the corner," said Denise Burroughs, principal at Oakland's Carl Monk Elementary School.

She told KCBS Radio's Matt Bigler that while helpful, masks have made it difficult for students and teachers to communicate in the classroom.

"The district did buy the teachers these amplifiers and in some regards they have helped, but the children don't have any. So the teachers are struggling to hear the kids. You just sometimes have to ask somebody to take their mask down and speak," Burroughs explained.

Now the masks will come down in California for good.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says COVID hospitalizations are low enough and hospital capacity is high enough, counties can drop their mask mandates at schools.

Students will still be able to wear face masks if they want to.

Monday's announcement comes as new polling shows California voters' declining satisfaction with Newsom's job performance, particularly on homelessness and crime.

More details are expected later Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

