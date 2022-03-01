Car strikes horse, rider thrown onto street after Oakland parade appearance

A young woman was hospitalized after being launched off her horse when she was struck by a car in downtown Oakland on Sunday.

The woman was riding in the Black Joy Parade , an annual procession down Broadway celebrating "the Black experience: past, present and future." She was riding as a representative from the Northern California Black Cowgirls and Cowboys Association.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle , after the parade, the woman's horse and one other suddenly "bolted" down Broadway towards the 12th St. intersection just before 3 p.m. The victim reportedly yelled "Stop!" As the rider and her horse approached the intersection, they were hit by a black Toyota Camry, causing the victim to fly off her horse and onto the pavement.

The other horse avoided the car and kept running down Broadway until it was caught, the paper said.

Spectators and police immediately rushed to aid the woman, who Oakland police told KCBS Radio was knocked unconscious by the fall. The horse was caught a few minutes later and was bleeding from the leg.

Paramedics and firefighters arrived on the scene, placed the victim in a neck brace and onto a stretcher, and transported her to a local hospital. The woman driving the Toyota pulled over, remained at the scene and spoke with police. The victim's condition isn't known at this time.

No other information was reported, including the identity of the victim.

