East Central Indiana schools compete in gymnastics sectionals, state swim meet

MUNCIE, Ind. — The high school boys swimming and diving season ended and the gymnastics postseason began last week.

New Castle and Jay county gymnasts competed at the Connersville and Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran sectional meets, respectively. Only Trojans sophomore Laura Fischer will advance to regionals after tying for sixth place on vault with a score of 8.850.

New Castle placed fifth as team with a score of 97.575, and Jay County placed ninth with 67.875 points.

Only one local swimmer advanced past Friday's preliminary races during the state meet. Yorktown junior Gannon Crosser placed 11th in the 100 Backstroke (51.37 seconds), which qualified him for Saturday's consolation, in which he placed 15th (52.63). He also placed 21st in the 50 Freestyle (21.58).

For Delta, senior Eli Arnold placed 31st in the 200 Freestyle (1:50.14 minutes), senior Brad Shue placed 25th in the 100 Freestyle (47.94), freshman Zach Baty placed 28th in the 500 Freestyle (4:53.05), the 200 Freestyle relay team placed 31st (1:30.30) and the 400 Freestyle relay team placed 26th (3:18.30).

Here's what else happened in ECI and Ball State University sports over the weekend (Feb. 25-27):

'It's surreal': Monroe Central completes 1st perfect regular season in program history

Boys high school basketball

New Castle tops Muncie Central in double overtime

New Castle (17-4) on Friday won at Muncie Central (4-18) 58-57 in double overtime.

Wapahani outlasts Shenandoah

Wapahani (18-4) edged Shenandoah (12-10) 50-48 at home on Friday in a battle of the Raiders. Wapahani was led by sophomore Isaac Andrews (17 points) and freshman Nate Luce (14 points). Shenandoah was led by senior Jasper Campbell (19 points, six rebounds) and sophomore Haygen Thompson (11 points).

Delta upsets Oak Hill

Delta (12-11) on Friday earned one of its better wins of the season, beating Oak Hill 49-43.

Wes-Del tops Alexandria-Monroe

Wes-Del (11-10) on Friday won 66-50 at Alexandria. The Warriors were led by seniors Zack Todd (20 points, four steals) and Evan Whitesell (18 points, four assists, three steals).

Yorktown blown out by Mt. Vernon

Yorktown (7-14) on Friday lost 77-33 at home to Mt. Vernon (Fortville). The Tigers were led with six points each from junior AJ Dunn and sophomore Kieran Tewari.

Jay County falls to Bellmont

Jay County (19-4) on Friday lost 41-40 at Bellmont.

Blackford loses to Fort Wayne Luers

Blackford (8-14) on Friday lost 61-51 at Fort Wayne Luers. The Bruins were led by junior Dawson Hundley (24 points, four steals).

BSU track and field places 6th at MAC Indoor Championships

Ball State track and field placed sixth with 62 points at the Mid-American Conference Indoor Championships, the second-highest finish in the conference meet since 2010 (third in 2020).

Charity Griffith again broke the program record in the high jump at 6-0 3/4 (1.85m), winning her second gold medal of the meet after winning the pentathlon Friday. She was named the MAC's Most Valuable Performer along with two other competitors.

BSU swimming and diving sets fifth program record at MAC Championships

Ball State swimming and diving competed in the MAC Champions at Bowling Green's Cooper Pool over the weekend and set five program records. Freshman Gracey Payne, senior Alexa McDonald, junior Apsara Sakbun and freshman Hannah Jones swam a 3:22.31 in the 400 Freestyle Relay for the Cardinals' fifth program record of the championship.

Additionally, BSU athletes concluded the four-day meet with 12 other top-7 individual on BSU's all-time lists.

Ball State men's volleyball wins again

No. 8 BSU men's volleyball (11-2, 5-1 MIVA) completed its two-match weekend with a 3-0 sweep (25-22, 25-17, 25-19) over Quincy on Friday in Worthen Arena. The Cardinals were led by sophomore Bryce Behrendt with 10 kills and sophomore backup setter Davis Flores with 34 assists.

BSU women's basketball falls to Northern Illinois

Ball State women's basketball (16-11, 8-8 MAC) lost its Saturday home game 77-72 to Northern Illinois. NIU controlled the paint, out-rebounding BSU 37-28, and outscored the Cardinals 38-26 in the paint.

Ball State was led by junior Thelma Dis Agustsdottir (20 points) and freshman Ally Becki (19 points, six rebounds, seven assists).

Ball State gymnastics wins at NIU

BSU gymnastics on Friday earned its second-highest road score of the season, winning 195.100-194.050 at Northern Illinois. The group notched six scores of 9.800-or-higher, and sophomore Suki Pfister won the vault competition with a 9.850.

BSU baseball loses both weekend games

Ball State baseball (2-5) over the weekend continued its rough start to the season, losing 1-0 at home to Middle Tennessee on Friday and 7-2 at Coastal Carolina on Sunday.

The Cardinals combined for just seven total hits in the two contests. Trenton Quartermaine hit a solo home run.

Ball State men's tennis loses to Eastern Michigan

Ball State men's tennis (5-5) lost 5-2 to Big Ten foe Michigan State on Saturday at the Northwest YMCA. The No. 3 doubles team of Parrish Simmons and Vince Orlando won 6-3, and No. 2 singles Danilo Kovacevic won a three-set thriller.

BSU women's tennis sweeps back-to-back opponents

Ball State women's tennis (6-2) went 7-0 against both Dayton and Youngstown State over the weekend.

Ball State women's golf ties for 10th in tournament

Ball State women's golf placed 10th (plus-69) of 18 schools at the Rio Verde Invitational over the weekend, with Liz Kim and Kiah Parrott leading the Cardinals by both tying for 30th.

Kim and Parrott both shot rounds of 80 in the final round and earned a three-round mark of 229 (+13). Parrott tied for the team lead with six birdies, while Kim tallied five. Kim was one of just two golfers to collect an eagle across the three days.

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com or 765-729-4742.