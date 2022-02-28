ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission to review plan for apartment complex for active adults over 55

By Sydnie Holzfaster
FOX4 News Kansas City
 8 days ago

MISSION, Kan. — A Colorado-based developer looking to create a new apartment complex in Mission catering to active adults over 55.

In 2007, the city approved a development plan to create Mission Falls, a 203-unit adult living community at 51st Street and Riggs Road.

Now property owner and developer Stride DevCo is requesting approval to change that plan to create Mission Preserve. The developer plans to create a 132-unit complex for active adults over 55 seeking options for independent living.

Proposed location for Mission Preserve

On Monday, the Mission Planning Commission will host a public hearing and review a preliminary development plan for the project.

The 9-acre property is currently vacant and has been zoned a senior residential district since the late 1980s.

Johnson County reviews regulations for utility scale solar project

The project will include two four-story residential buildings connected by a single story clubhouse and leasing office in the center of the property. Mission Preserve would include 20 one-bedroom apartments and 112 two-bedroom apartments.

Mission Preserve will not offer assisted living or long-term nursing support. Amenities at the proposed apartment complex include a community garden, dog park, pickleball court, swimming pool and patio area with barbecue grills and a fire pit. The developer also proposes creating a walking trail along the northern portion of the property to extend west toward an existing forested area.

The project plan includes 184 parking spaces and carports including 10 handicapped accessible spots. Based on a traffic study from Merge Midwest Engineering, the average daily traffic is estimated to increase by approximately 583 vehicles per day.

If approved by the planning commission, the project will progress to the Mission City Council for final approval. If the project is approved, the developer plans to begin construction on the apartment complex later this summer.

