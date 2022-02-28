ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Meet and vote on this week's nominees

Mother Nature has a better left hook than the late great Muhammad Ali.

Sorry, champ.

The grand old lady knocked this old boy on his keaster for a couple of days — no, not COVID related — and the end result was that I only got to see three games of the Northern C Divisionals. No Bison. No Rustlers. No Argos. And no Americans.

So I'd like to thank our Fearless Leader, Grady Higgins, and our newest Tribune writer, Alisha Jordan, for their help with the tournament.

Thank to Grady, I was able to gather some suggestions for this week's candidates.

Last week's top Athletes (in voting that ended at noon Saturday) are Brody Geer of Roy-Winifred and Azzia Rowland from Geraldine-Highwood.

Great Falls High's Ben Woldtvedt and Frankie Calf Boss Ribs of Heart Butte were also in the running for the boys, while Kyla Momberg and Box Elder and Natalie Kolste from Fairfield were on the girls' side.

As always, or voting competition is held online at www.greatfallstribune.com.

And now, here's this week nominees, beginning with the girls:

MADELINE HEGGEM, Roy-Winifred basketball: The Heggem sisters dominated the Northern C championship game, combining for 28 points and 23 rebounds. Madeline, the elder of the two (and the shorter at 6-1) led the was with 16 points and a dozen boards.

HATTIE BUMGARNER, Belt basketball: Hattie helped keep her team's hope to go to State alive in the consolation game, scored 14 — including a pair of treys, in their win over Fort Benton.

AVA PACHEK., Great Falls High swimming: Ava was a major cog in the Bison's push toward their first state swim title in four decades.

And now, here's the list for the boys:

CONNOR TUSS, Malta basketball: Connor just missed a triple-double by one rebound in the Mustangs' win over Harlem for the Northern B Divisional title. His totals: 15 points, 17 rebounds, nine assists.

SHAD BOYCE, Row-Winifred basketball: Shad delivered 14 points and nine rebounds as the Outlaws beat Belt in the Northern C title game Saturday at Four Seasons Arena.

BRADY BANTZ, Winnett-Grass Range: Brady connected on five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in the Rams' consolation game win over Heart Butte and a trip to the tournament's challenge game on Monday.

