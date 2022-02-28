ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Meet and vote on this week's nominees

By Lee Vernoy, Great Falls Tribune
 8 days ago
Mother Nature has a better left hook than the late great Muhammad Ali.

Sorry, champ.

The grand old lady knocked this old boy on his keaster for a couple of days — no, not COVID related — and the end result was that I only got to see three games of the Northern C Divisionals. No Bison. No Rustlers. No Argos. And no Americans.

So I'd like to thank our Fearless Leader, Grady Higgins, and our newest Tribune writer, Alisha Jordan, for their help with the tournament.

Thank to Grady, I was able to gather some suggestions for this week's candidates.

Last week's top Athletes (in voting that ended at noon Saturday) are Brody Geer of Roy-Winifred and Azzia Rowland from Geraldine-Highwood.

Great Falls High's Ben Woldtvedt and Frankie Calf Boss Ribs of Heart Butte were also in the running for the boys, while Kyla Momberg and Box Elder and Natalie Kolste from Fairfield were on the girls' side.

As always, or voting competition is held online at www.greatfallstribune.com. Once you find this story, there'll be two poll boxes — one for girls, one for boys — and all you need to do is click on one of the candidates, hit the "VOTE NOW" button at the bottom, and then, if you so desire, just lather, rinse and repeat. Vote as many times as you'd like until this Friday, March 4 at 12 noon.

And now, here's this week nominees, beginning with the girls:

  • MADELINE HEGGEM, Roy-Winifred basketball: The Heggem sisters dominated the Northern C championship game, combining for 28 points and 23 rebounds. Madeline, the elder of the two (and the shorter at 6-1) led the was with 16 points and a dozen boards.
  • HATTIE BUMGARNER, Belt basketball: Hattie helped keep her team's hope to go to State alive in the consolation game, scored 14 — including a pair of treys, in their win over Fort Benton.
  • AVA PACHEK., Great Falls High swimming: Ava was a major cog in the Bison's push toward their first state swim title in four decades.

And now, here's the list for the boys:

  • CONNOR TUSS, Malta basketball: Connor just missed a triple-double by one rebound in the Mustangs' win over Harlem for the Northern B Divisional title. His totals: 15 points, 17 rebounds, nine assists.
  • SHAD BOYCE, Row-Winifred basketball: Shad delivered 14 points and nine rebounds as the Outlaws beat Belt in the Northern C title game Saturday at Four Seasons Arena.
  • BRADY BANTZ, Winnett-Grass Range: Brady connected on five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in the Rams' consolation game win over Heart Butte and a trip to the tournament's challenge game on Monday.

Once again, the polls close at noon Friday, so vote as many times as you'd like before then.

Nominations for deserving athletes can be made by email at lvernoy@greatfallstribune.com or at tribsports@greatfallstribune.com. Please include the student-athlete's name, school, grade level, sport and what he/she did that was so memorable. Eighth graders playing on their school's high school varsity team are eligible for this award.

Please, only nomination per school year (late August-Memorial Day).

Comments / 0

