California, Oregon and Washington lifting mask mandates in March

Gov. Newsom delivers California State of the State Address
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is preparing to deliver his annual State of the State address on Tuesday. The speech will give Newsom a statewide platform to share his increasingly optimistic message for the nation’s most populous state. After years of mask mandates and lockdowns, Newsom has been setting an upbeat tone […]
10 most expensive states for gas
The national average for a gallon of gas rose above $4.00 on Monday morning.
Kern Public Health reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 162 cases
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 9 new COVID-19 deaths and 162 cases Tuesday. This brings the county’s totals to 240,461 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,167 deaths, and 227,804 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 616,118 negative COVID-19 tests and 240,461 positive tests, while […]
California lawmakers aim at Russia’s economy with new bill
State lawmakers are moving forward with a push to stop the flow of money between California and Russia.
California Democratic Party unveils endorsements; which Kern candidates got the official nod?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Democratic Party held its three-day endorsing convention this weekend, handing out the official nod to blue candidates across the state. The virtual conference brought together some of the most powerful Democrats in the biggest and bluest state in the nation. Speakers included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala […]
At least 6 US state governments hacked by China, says cyber firm
The Chinese group believed responsible for the breaches, APT41, is known to launch hacking operations both for old-fashioned espionage purposes and for financial gain.
Who are the richest people in California?
Unsurprisingly, most of the state's wealthiest earned their riches in the tech industry.
Have you changed driving habits amid rising gas prices?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As prices at the nation’s gas pumps soar, the White House announced a ban on Russian oil imports Tuesday morning. That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable to U.S. ports. There’s fear the ban could send gas prices surging even higher. The national average is up 50 cents over […]
Temps to reach near 70, mountain areas in the 50s
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More sun and warmer weather in Bakersfield and Kern County as temperatures are expected to reach near 70 in Bakersfield and mid-50s in the mountain areas. A change in weather will be coming by Thursday for Kern County. Cooler temperatures will arrive in the valley and a chance of rain and […]
History Day 2022: 23 Kern students headed to state competition
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced the 39th annual Kern County History Day competition winners that can now advance to the state competition. There will be 23 Kern County students advancing to the California History Day competition, scheduled for May 6 and 7 in Rocklin, Calif. State winners will advance […]
CAL CITY BOYS: Defense counsel accuses DA of spreading misinformation
UPDATE: Defense counsel for the adoptive parents of Orson and Orrin West accused District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer of misleading the public and preying on people’s emotions during her press conference last week. “Statements that have been used by the Kern County District Attorney in her press conference tend to invoke a tidal wave of emotion […]
CityServe volunteers at Ukraine-Poland border helping refugees
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CityServe, a faith-based international non-profit founded in Bakersfield, is at the border between Ukraine and Poland assisting refugees fleeing the war in their homeland. CityServe co-founder Wendell Vinson, senior pastor at Canyon Hills Church, has been giving us an update on the situation every day. Vinson said considering the chaos and […]
Georgia man who used COVID funds to buy Pokemon card sentenced to prison
In addition to Oudomsine's prison sentence, he has also been ordered to serve three years on supervised release, pay a fine of $10,000, and restitution of $85,000.
Watch from inside Iowa home as tornado makes direct hit
With a tornado headed toward Curtis Cunningham's Runnells home Saturday afternoon, he took just a little time to set up a camera to catch the storm before it hit.
83 beef jerky products sold in 8 states recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Boyd Specialties LLC said the recall affects 1,634 pounds of jerky shipped to retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.
How to maximize gas efficiency during price spikes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With new sanctions on Russian oil announced by President Biden Tuesday morning, gas prices are expected to keep rising or at least remain volatile. The American Automobile Association (AAA) provided some tips on how to make your vehicle’s gas last a little longer. Doug Shupe with AAA says there are three […]
Students rally behind terminated Ridgeview teacher
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of students and parents packed Monday night’s Kern High School District board meeting, united under a rallying cry — Justice for Jackson. “We’re all here tonight because we’re tired of seeing this over and over,” one student speaker said. Kei Jackson’s former students and mentees said she left a mark […]
Better.com employees learn of mass layoffs when severance checks arrive early
The company that made headlines last year when it laid off 900 people during a Zoom call is at the center of another human resources debacle.
COVID death toll passes 6 million as pandemic enters third year
The total is more than the entire population of the state of Maryland.
US average price of gas nears 2008 record: Here’s when prices may peak
Experts say we could be just days away from breaking a record set in 2008 - but gas prices are only expected to rise further.
