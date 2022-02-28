ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Urbana neighborhood

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Anti-Semitic flyers were found along driveways in an Urbana neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Officials of Sinai Temple C-U posted to Facebook to notify people about this incident. They stated, “Just as we denounced the conspiracy-fueled messages found on the U of I campus last weekend, we do so again today, and every time people choose hateful rhetoric and lies instead of love and acceptance of the Jewish community. We refuse to be bullied and intimidated because of our Jewish identity or to let this be accepted as normal.”

Officials said they encourage anyone who may have information about the distribution or exterior home security systems in the affected neighborhoods to contact Urbana Police at (217) 384-2320.

