Re: Sunday’s Daily Camera editorial “Rebuilding greener is a community value, and Boulder County is stepping up to help fire victims:”. I am a resident of Louisville and one of the 990-plus households that lost our homes and belongings in the Marshall wildfire. We have suffered so much trauma having our homes and neighborhood destroyed by this devastating catastrophe. Make no mistake: this wildfire and the relentless march of disasters all over the United States and world, are supercharged by human-caused climate disruption.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO