Clearwater, FL

Clearwater woman threw ex’s dog off balcony, killing it, police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
 8 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man is looking to take legal action against an ex-girlfriend after she allegedly threw his dog from his eight-story condo, according to his attorneys.

A release from Carey Leisure & Neal said that Eric Adeson was at his condo in Clearwater Beach over the weekend when his ex visited him at 11 a.m. Sunday. Police later identified the ex as Shelley Nicole Vaughn.

The attorneys allege that Vaughn was drunk and began arguing with Adeson, throwing his belongings off the balcony.

After he asked her several times to leave, Vaughn allegedly picked up his pug Bucky and threw it off the balcony, according to the attorneys. The dog died on impact.

“I’m devastated,” Adeson said. “It’s like a blur.”

Shelley Nicole Vaugh. (Source: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the attorneys, the police are investigating. The man also filed a restraining order against her after the alleged incident.

“Our client saw this happen, and is absolutely traumatized,” attorneys said. “Several residents of the building witnessed the event as well, and the entire community is extremely upset over what happened.”

Vaughn was arrested Monday afternoon on charges for aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

Suzanne Muller
8d ago

prison! really make her pay. if you don't you are setting example that you will be out in no time or no time at all. THAT'S CRUEL. don't let her or anyone get away with something like that

Greg
8d ago

My condolences for your loss. If it weren't illegal I would suggest seeing if that criminal woman could learn to fly by trial and error from an eighth floor.

Parry Hotter
8d ago

No comment......so much is of this story is beyond belief on so many levels. It's a shame animals can't pick their humans.

