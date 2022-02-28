ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Kern Public Health reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,078 cases over weekend

By Mason Rockfellow
 8 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,078 cases over the weekend.

This brings the county’s totals to 236,843 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,117 deaths, and 196,500 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 612,530 negative COVID-19 tests and 236,843 positive tests, while 1,008 tests are pending.

There have been 1,392 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,859 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 28,582 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 579 of them being hospitalized and 77 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 115,246 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,699 of them being hospitalized and 852 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 468,23 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 452,418 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 12.21, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 27.09.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here .

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

