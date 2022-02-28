ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Trailer For The Neo-Western Thriller BOON Starring Neal McDonough and Tommy Flanagan

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCinedigm has released the first trailer for a new neo-western thriller titled Boon. The movie stars Neal McDonough as a Mercenary named Nick Boon and he’s trying to atone for his life as an enforcer for a...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘BOON’ movie trailer features clips from Garland District

SPOKANE, Wash. — A recently released movie trailer features some familiar sights. The 2022 film “Boon” showcased its trailer Friday, showcasing some scenes they shot in Spokane’s Garland District. It featured notable actors like Neal McDonough and Tommy Flanagan. McDonough is better known for his roles...
NME

Brad Pitt takes on Bad Bunny in trailer for action thriller ‘Bullet Train’

The first trailer for Bullet Train, an action thriller starring Brad Pitt as a deadly assassin, has been released. Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde), Bullet Train stars Pitt as Lady Bug, an experienced assassin who boards a Japanese bullet train filled with other professional killers who have been sent to fulfil their own assignments.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘61st Street’ Trailer: Courtney B. Vance & Aunjanue Ellis Star In A New AMC Criminal Judicial Thriller

From BAFTA-Winner Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks, and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society productions AMC Networks’ “61st Street” looks like a series worth paying attention to. Set in the Chicago criminal justice system, this propulsive thriller series stars Emmy-winner Courtney B. Vance, known for “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” and “Lovecraft Country,” Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us,” “King Richard”), Mark O’Brien (“City on a Hill,” “Blue Bayou”) and Holt McCallany (“Mindhunter,” “Lights Out”), Tosin Cole (“Doctor Who”), Andrene Ward-Hammond (“Your Honor”), and Bentley Green (“Snowfall”).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madio
Person
Demetrius Grosse
Person
Christina Ochoa
Person
Tommy Flanagan
Person
Neal Mcdonough
Person
Jason Scott Lee
WFMZ-TV Online

Emile Hirsch starring in crime thriller Gemini Lounge

Emile Hirsch will star in the crime thriller 'Gemini Lounge'. The movie will be directed by Danny A. Abeckaser and follows demoted detective Bobby Belucci (Hirsch), who is given the opportunity to go undercover and take down the mob's most ruthless killer. However, his life and only shot at redemption...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Hulu Drops Trailer for Thriller Film 'Deep Water' Starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

The trailer for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas‘ psychological thriller Deep Water is finally here. Based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel of the same name, Deep Water follows Affleck and de Armas as Vic and Melinda Allen, a married couple who fall out of love with each other and begin harming those around them due to the mind games they play with each other.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows

Unhappy Young & Restless Fans Take Show to Task Over Jack’s Storyline: ‘What a Depressing Sod He’s Been Lately’

The Genoa City power player has become a bundle of man pain and regret in recent years. Jack Abbott has been through it in recent years, and Young & Restless fans are missing the Ol’ Smilin Jack (or at least the more dynamic Abbott) of days gone by. From being duped by his lover, Kerry, to the long descent of his mother, Dina, into Alzheimer’s, followed by her death, and then his ill-fated foray into romance with Sally Spectra, Jack has been a bundle of man pain and regret.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
The Independent

Renée Zellweger reveals she walked to Oscars in the rain as a way of keeping herself ‘grounded’

Renée Zellweger has revealed that she prefers to walk to high-profile awards shows such as the Oscars rather than take a limousine.The Judy star, 52, shared some of her unique pre-show habits during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she explained that the rituals allow her to remain “grounded” during these “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences.Zellweger opened up about the rituals after Fallon asked her whether she gets excited by the awards, such as the 2020 Oscars, where she won Best Actress for her role in Judy, to which she said: “I want to be grounded …...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Turning Red’: How Director Domee Shi ‘Got Away’ with Making a Risky ‘Magical Puberty’ Story for Pixar

Click here to read the full article. Here’s something new: a Pixar feature that includes (gasp) the use of the word “sexy.” In Domee Shi’s charming feature directorial debut, “Turning Red,” an assortment of factors — from the big-time crush that inspires winning leading lady Mei to draw some self-professed “sexy” pictures to the onset of puberty and even the imminent arrival of a beloved boy band to her native Toronto, plus a family curse — conspire to turn plucky 13-year-old Mei into…a giant red panda. The film follows all the adventures that stem from that clever idea, many of them rooted...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘All The Old Knives’ Trailer: Chris Pine Stars In A New CIA Thriller Coming To Prime Video This April

It remains to be seen if Chris Pine & Co. will indeed return for another “Star Trek” film. However, fear not, Chris Pine fans. The actor still has a slate of other upcoming movies, including 2023’s “Dungeons & Dragons” and a reunion with “Hell Or High Water” co-star Ben Foster in “The Contractor” on April 1. He’s also part of the cast of Olivia Wilde‘s next film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” out this fall. Add another Pine vehicle to that list: “All The Old Knives,” a CIA thriller that hits Amazon Prime Video in April.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Have So Many Questions After Seeing Sean Murray’s Rare Instagram Photo

While NCIS fans continue crossing their fingers that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) will return any day now, many are paying closer attention to McGee (Sean Murray) and the actor who plays him. Though viewers have followed McGee’s romance with Delilah (Margo Harshman), folks are still getting to know actor Sean Murray...
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry Confronts Contestant About "Reinventing" One of Her Songs

The next batch of auditions for American Idol season 5 (the show’s 20th season overall) aired on Sunday night, and judge Katy Perry was at a loss for words. It all began when 25-year-old singer Lady K stepped in front of Katy and her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. After sharing that she felt connected to Lionel because of her Tuskegee, Alabama roots, Lady K revealed that Katy’s songs gave her strength during difficult times. When the American Idol contestant said she would be performing Katy’s 2012 hit single “Wide Awake,” the judge was visibly surprised by her choice. But she would only become more intrigued after hearing Lady K’s emotional rendition, which symbolized her life journey.
HOMELESS
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy