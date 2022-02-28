Trailer For The Neo-Western Thriller BOON Starring Neal McDonough and Tommy Flanagan

From BAFTA-Winner Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks, and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society productions AMC Networks’ “61st Street” looks like a series worth paying attention to. Set in the Chicago criminal justice system, this propulsive thriller series stars Emmy-winner Courtney B. Vance, known for “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” and “Lovecraft Country,” Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us,” “King Richard”), Mark O’Brien (“City on a Hill,” “Blue Bayou”) and Holt McCallany (“Mindhunter,” “Lights Out”), Tosin Cole (“Doctor Who”), Andrene Ward-Hammond (“Your Honor”), and Bentley Green (“Snowfall”).
