Despite Dr. Neulander’s fears, jury selection off to a fast start in murder retrial
Syracuse, NY – Onondaga County called 100 potential jurors to serve on Dr. Robert Neulander’s murder retrial Monday, with...www.syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY – Onondaga County called 100 potential jurors to serve on Dr. Robert Neulander’s murder retrial Monday, with...www.syracuse.com
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0