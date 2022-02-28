ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Despite Dr. Neulander’s fears, jury selection off to a fast start in murder retrial

By Douglass Dowty
 8 days ago
Syracuse, NY – Onondaga County called 100 potential jurors to serve on Dr. Robert Neulander’s murder retrial Monday, with...

Neulander trial: Testimony continues today; Monday day of legal arguments, experts

Syracuse, N.Y. — Witness testimony in Robert Neulander’s retrial continues to drag out as the defense meticulously cross-examines the prosecution’s expert witnesses. District Attorney William Fitzpatrick still has not presented the jury the recordings of Neulander’s interviews with law enforcement where he talks about what happened. Fitzpatrick was expected to share the recordings Friday afternoon.
SYRACUSE, NY
3-year-old Syracuse boy found by himself overnight reunited with parents, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 3-year-old boy found on the South Side overnight has been reunited with his parents after several hours, police said. The boy was found crying outside 1404 Bellevue Ave. just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. It was snowing lightly and about 35 degrees at 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
SYRACUSE, NY
Upstate NY man charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot, along with Proud Boys leader

An Upstate New York man has been charged with conspiracy in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, along with the leader of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys. Dominic Pezzola, 44, of Rochester, was identified as a member of his local Proud Boys chapter and charged in a new indictment Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. He and Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio are accused of coordinating an attack on the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.
SYRACUSE, NY
