Despite Dr. Neulander’s fears, jury selection off to a fast start in murder retrial

An Upstate New York man has been charged with conspiracy in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, along with the leader of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys. Dominic Pezzola, 44, of Rochester, was identified as a member of his local Proud Boys chapter and charged in a new indictment Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. He and Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio are accused of coordinating an attack on the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO