Arkansas mother speaks out against organ transplant discrimination

Florida passed a bill limiting classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Critics, who call it the "Don't Say Gay" bill, argue it could lead to bullying and discrimination. Manuel Bojorquez takes a look.
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
