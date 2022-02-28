Chipotle an unexpected addition to Summer Ave.

The choices are expanding on Summer, the avenue of diverse dining and arguably Memphis’ prime destination for Mexican food for the past two decades or so. Add this to the lineup of La Guadalupana, Los Comales, TacosNGanas, Crazy Cactus, and more:

Chipotle.

One more time, all the way:

Chipotle Mexican Grill.

The fast-casual restaurant with more than 3,000 locations across the globe is scheduled to open March 9 at 4726 Summer Ave., next door to grocer Aldi. There are two others in Memphis, one on Union Avenue in Midtown and one on Poplar Avenue in East Memphis’ Ridgeway Trace center.

But is Summer Avenue the place for a chain restaurant that serves a fast-casual lifestyle bowl?

For what it’s worth, the new restaurant is just a block or so east of Chick-fil-A and will be next door to Starbucks when it opens.

What it lacks in at least the appearance of culinary authenticity, Chipotle compensates for in earnestness and a good backstory.

It was founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, who worked for legendary chef Jeremiah Tower at Stars restaurant in San Francisco and needed a way to fund his own fine dining restaurant.

He opened a burrito stand in Denver, near the University of Denver, with about $80,000 he borrowed from his father. It was successful and he opened another. Then another.

And so on, until he had 16 in the Denver area in 1998, and McDonald’s bought into the company, pumping it full of money and allowing for wide expansion to more than 500 stores before pulling out in 2006.

Chipotle gets credit for attention to cooking fresh foods; the company website boasts it uses only “53 ingredients that you can pronounce.” According to the website, the company pays attention to sourcing sustainably-raised food products, recycling and reusing, going so far as to tie executive compensation to progress toward its environmental goals

Chipotle went public in 2006, had big ups (from $22 to about $758 per share) and downs (remember the E. coli outbreak in 2015?), and has ended up on Summer Avenue, where we’ll soon see how the Lifestyle Bowl does on a street better known for tacos and tortas from simple taquerias.