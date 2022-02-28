ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx, UPS halt inbound shipments to Russia and Ukraine

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
© Greg Nash

FedEx and UPS are both halting inbound shipments to Russia and Ukraine in light of Russia's military invasion last week.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and have contingency plans in place, including temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound service to Russia until further notice," FedEx said on its website.

Along with suspending service to Ukraine and Russia, the Memphis-based FedEx also announced it was suspending its Money Back Guarantee for all of Europe until further notice.

Fellow major U.S. logistics company UPS announced it will be suspending services in Ukraine dealing with collections and deliveries. International shipments to addresses in Russia have also been suspended.

Germany-based logistics company DHL said it would be suspending some services to Ukraine and Russia due to "escalating conflict" between the two countries.

All transports between Denmark and Ukraine have been suspended, and bookings for new shipments will not be accepted.

All current DHL road transport agreements between Denmark and Russia have also been suspended. Bookings for new road freight DHL shipments will be accepted only "by prior arrangement," the company said.

"The already critical situation for border crossings to/from Russia has now deteriorated further in the light of the ongoing conflict," said DHL.

The Hill

