Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Less than 730 cases reported

By Joe Clark
 8 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Monday, Feb. 28 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,653,940 +729
Hospitalizations 112,363 +56
ICU admissions 13,229 +15
Deaths* 36,580 N/A
*Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 2,100.

Columbus group rescues 24 dogs from commercial breeders

The department reported 618 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,224,847 which is 61.81% of the state’s population. And 1,576 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 1,103 4.7% 22.8%
In ICU 204 5.09% 29.5%
On ventilator 135 2.74% 71.42%

Columbus Public Health is recommending that the cities of Columbus and Worthington end their mask requirements on Monday, March 7. The CDC outlined new measures to determine where masks should be worn in public, which means a change in Columbus and central Ohio. Ohio National Guard members have completed their mission of helping communities and health workers during the omicron variant wave of COVID-19, Ohio’s health director said Thursday.

