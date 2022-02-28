ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, LA

Killer blows kisses at victim’s family during sentencing; gets life plus 50 years

By Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EKC9L_0eRUpgXf00

MANSFIELD, La. (NEXSTAR) — A Louisiana man who killed a motel desk clerk and tried to kill a motel guest showed no remorse during his trial, then continued that defiance last week during his sentencing.

Before being sentenced for the April 2021 killing of 75-year-old Lynda Palmer of Mansfield, a handcuffed and shackled Terry Dewayne Powell, also of Mansfield, looked at where the victim’s family was sitting in the courtroom, grinned and blew kisses, reported KTBS-TV reported.

But state District Judge Amy Burford McCartney had the last word, sentencing the 20-year-old Powell to life in prison plus 50 years, the station reported.

The judge told Powell his actions were “derogatory” and “unacceptable,” according to KTBS.

Authorities say Powell killed Palmer after stealing cash as she worked the night desk at Best Western Plus DeSoto Inn & Suites in Mansfield. He also shot a motel guest and tried to rob him.

He was convicted of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Palmer, reported KTAL , and attempted second-degree murder in the wounding of hotel guest Matthew Yeager. He was also convicted of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Woman drives off with officer hanging onto vehicle, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who police say drove off during a traffic stop and led police on a chase has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless driving and evading arrest. Officers were conducting a traffic stop on March 7 near I-240 and Perkins Road. They asked the driver, Sierra Riley, 22, to step out […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Mansfield, LA
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Forsyth County parent allegedly assaults school resource officer, leads deputies on chase, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested for assaulting a school resource officer, deputies say. Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says that a parent, Keirra Chivona-LaToya Lewis, 31, arrived at Philo-Hill Magnet Academy and got into a fight of some kind with a school resource officer. According to […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Shooting#Robbery#Ktbs Tv#Ktal#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

Watch: Car flies on to roof of restaurant during crash

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Security video captured the moments a car smashed into a minivan and launched onto the roof of a Chinese restaurant in Snyder County Friday. Now police are investigating to determine the cause of the crash and if charges should be filed. It all occured in the parking lot at […]
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
FOX8 News

Victim taken to Greensboro hospital in critical condition after stabbing at Battleground Avenue, Hill Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in critical condition after a stabbing in Greensboro on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Around 3:44 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the intersection of Battleground Avenue and Hill Street when they were told about a stabbing. Arriving officers found one victim suffering from […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Guilford County Crime Stoppers release surveillance photos of people of interest in Trust nightclub shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Crime Stoppers are releasing surveillance photos of people they believe to be involved in a shooting. Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that sent multiple people to the hospital in Greensboro last month. On the GC Crime Stoppers Twitter, they released a picture of some people captured […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile killed in ATV accident in Randolph County

RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died after a four-wheeler crash in Ramseur on Monday afternoon, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say he was wearing a helmet and riding with family members. Family members and detectives say the crash was an accident. Air care landed in a field near Parks Crossroads Christian […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy