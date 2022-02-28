ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro tattoo artist accused of sexual assault has charges certified to grand jury

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
 8 days ago
WAYNESBORO — A tattoo artist accused of sexual assault last year while on the job had two felony charges certified to the Waynesboro grand jury Monday following two preliminary hearings.

John M. Mohler, 45, of Waynesboro, is charged with two counts of object sexual penetration.

Police arrested him in November.

On Monday, a woman testified during the preliminary hearing in one of the cases that she'd gone to Extreme Expressions, a tattoo and piercing shop on North Wayne Avenue in Waynesboro, on Nov. 6 for a tattoo.

The woman said she was getting the tattoo near her hip when Mohler, who was applying the tattoo, allegedly removed her panties without her consent. The woman said Mohler then rested his hand on her exposed genitalia as he continued to do work on the tattoo.

"I was extremely uncomfortable where his hand was at," the woman said.

Moments later, she testified that Mohler began rubbing her genitalia, and said it took her about three seconds to react before slapping his hand away.

"I was terrified," she said.

Police arrested Mohler the next day.

Throughout the woman's testimony, Mohler repeatedly shot glances at a small group of supporters in the courtroom gallery and shook his head in disagreement.

A larger group of people — made up of friends and more than a dozen motorcycle riders from Bikers Against Child Abuse – attended the hearing in support of the woman and a juvenile, who has also alleged that Mohler sexually assaulted her.

Following the woman's testimony, the judge certified a charge of object sexual penetration to the grand jury. After the hearing, the courtroom was closed to the public for the testimony of the juvenile girl in the second case.

The second felony charge was also certified to the grand jury.

According to court records, Mohler has past convictions for bodily injury by an inmate, attempt to escape by force, possession of a controlled substance, and a 2012 conviction for malicious wounding that netted him an eight-year prison term.

Mohler is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

