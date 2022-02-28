ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon pays ‘$1.2M a year’ in child support as he’s expecting his EIGHTH kid with fifth baby mama Bre Tiesi

By Jessica Finn
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago

NICK Cannon likely pays an estimated $1.2 million a year in child support, as he’s expecting his eighth child with his fifth mother to be, Bre Tiesi.

The stunning amount was calculated by taking into account several factors which include Nick’s status as a high earner, according to California practicing family law attorney and legal expert, Goldie Schon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcJfe_0eRUpYQj00
Nick Cannon is expecting his eight baby with his fifth baby mama Bre Tiesi Credit: Instagram/Bre Tiesi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BhvV7_0eRUpYQj00
Nick, with Abby de la Rosa & twins is "paying around $1.2 million" in child support Credit: Instagram

“When you have somebody like Nick Cannon, who's an extremely high-income earner, the courts in California have the right to deviate from the typical child support guidelines.”

The lawyer explained that The Masked Singer host’s “net worth does not get taken into account, but his yearly income does. If he is taking home somewhere between $3 and $5 million a year, you have to look at what would it take to have the children kept in the lifestyle of both parents.”

Speaking towards the more modest end of the income range for Nick, Goldie believes a fair percentage for a father in his position would be “about 13 percent of his gross income could be expected to go towards and the first mom that he is paying.”

The legal expert believes Nick may not have to pay child support to Mariah Carey, 51, for their ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, since she likely makes more than he does, and she suggests the pop-icon may even be paying the TV host instead.

However, the rest of Nick’s growing brood are in a different situation and Nick is likely paying a nice chunk of his income to the mothers of his various children.

It's estimated Nick is paying somewhere “around $40,000 plus any other expenses added on,” to Brittany Bell, 34, the mother of his children Golden, 5, and Powerful Queen, 1.

The attorney estimates the amount is likely to fall closer to $50,000 once the added expenses are tacked on.

Goldie further explained: “When a mother has two children, it’s not a double calculation for the two children, it’s more like one-and-a-half.

“The first child with mother number one will typically get the most money, with priority then given to child number two and then three with another mother.”

Taking into consideration that Nick won’t fall under the usual child support guidelines, Goldie estimates that Nick is likely paying about the same to Brittney as he is to Abby De La Rosa, 30, for their twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who are not yet one.

If Nick is paying around $100,000 a month between the four children, he would be doling out $1.2 million a year to Brittany and Abby.

The amount is only expected to grow once model Bre Tiesi gives birth to his baby number eight.

Nick tragically lost his son, Zen, who Alyssa Scott gave birth to in 2021.

The expert added that typical child support cases in California use a complex system of metrics with a tedious formula for which California created a program called DissoMaster.

For a high earner and entertainer like Nick, Goldie said what is looked at is “what would be the reasonable needs for a child of this couple? Not just generally, not just the standard or the reasonable norm in Los Angeles County or otherwise.”

The legal expert suggests that there likely won’t be any petitions for child support in court for Nick.

“I don't believe that you're going to see a filing for any of these women for child support because he probably plays nice and throws money at all of them so that there is no filing.”

"When they ask for money, he probably happily obliges and he probably throws more than he should because he can afford to, and he wants everyone to be happy,” the attorney suggested.

Expecting again

As The Sun previously reported Bre, 30, is expecting her first child with The Masked Singer host - which will be Nick's eighth offspring so far.

At the end of January, Nick, 41, confirmed on his talk show that he was expecting his eighth child with his fifth baby mama.

Photos from their gender reveal, where it was announced they are having a boy, were revealed before Nick confirmed the news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYKzt_0eRUpYQj00
Nick shares Golden and Powerful Queens with Brittany Bell Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCbR5_0eRUpYQj00
It is believed that it is unlikely Nick pays child support to Mariah Carey for their twins Credit: Mariah Carey/Instagram

