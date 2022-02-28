ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannock County, ID

JFAC to consider budget proposal for East Idaho Forensics Pathology Center

By Bannock County press release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26fXmK_0eRUpUtp00

The Bannock County Commissioners are preparing to travel to the state capitol on Wednesday, March 2, to show support for a proposed East Idaho Forensics Pathology Center.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will meet on Wednesday, 8 a.m. to continue their budget setting meetings. The Commissioners expect the proposed East Idaho Forensics Pathology Center to be on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting as a supplemental appropriation request for Idaho State University’s budget. Agendas are posted here: https://legislature.idaho.gov/lso/bpa/jfac/

The Bannock County Commissioners, Coroner, Sheriff, and Prosecutor offices have found that the current system of sending all autopsies in the state to Ada County’s forensic pathologist team is not sufficient for the growing population needs.

Currently, Ada County performs more than 750 autopsies a year, often prioritizing their own over other counties’ autopsies.

Bannock County Commissioners are proposing a pilot program to establish a forensic pathology center in Pocatello. Bannock County anticipates the center will serve at least 13 east Idaho counties (Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, Clark, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, Oneida, Power, Teton). The center is needed to provide more autopsy availability to East Idaho law enforcement, provide answers for grieving Idaho families faster, and alleviate the burden on Ada County.

The center would be a partnership with Bannock County and Idaho State University. ISU President Kevin Satterlee has committed an unused space at the Eames Complex on Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello for the center. The University’s participation would open the door to the field of forensic study at ISU.

To fund the start of the pilot program, Bannock County Commissioners are willing to invest up to $2 million of the County’s allotted American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to pay for renovations and purchase equipment.

In addition, Governor Brad Little has included a $900,000 line item in his 2023 budget to help fund the creation of the center. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Wednesday will vote to approve or deny this line item. If approved, the budget item will go in front of the rest of the legislature for vote.

The program is expected to be self-sustaining through user fees from participating counties and streamlined effectiveness of death investigations.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Elected officials weigh Pocatello sewer line extension to Inkom

POCATELLO — Bannock County, Pocatello and Inkom elected officials are considering a multi-million-dollar project that would extend existing Pocatello water and sewer infrastructure southeast to the fast-growing town of Inkom. The project, which could cost roughly $10 million, is being proposed in response to a recent increase in the installation of wells in the Inkom area as the population there continues to grow and more housing with water and sewer needs is developed. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Public health disaster emergency declaration to end April 15

Boise, Idaho — After weeks of thoughtful deliberation with numerous stakeholders, Gov. Brad Little announced today Idaho will end the public health emergency on April 15, 2022. Governor Little’s statement on reaching the milestone follows: “I kept Idaho open, banned vaccine mandates, never issued mandates for vaccines or masks, and successfully challenged Biden’s overreaching vaccine mandates in court. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

'A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH': Members of local trans support group concerned about pending bill

POCATELLO — Breanna Hansen doubts she'd be alive today if she'd been forced to go through puberty as Benjamin — a little boy who dressed in girls' clothing, loved the color pink and played with Barbie dolls. "I remember going to the hair dresser and telling them, 'I want luscious, curly hair,'" Breanna recalled of a past life. Breanna, of Chubbuck, is now a successful 22-year-old woman working in health...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Lawmakers set funding boost for schools

BOISE — From thousand-dollar bonuses and raises for teachers to funding that could cover full-day kindergarten statewide at the option of school districts, Idaho lawmakers on Monday set a budget for the state’s public schools for next year that includes an 11.3% boost in state funding. State schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra called it a “historic investment,” and said, “I am thrilled that this budget continues to make support for public schools such a high priority.” ...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Teton, ID
State
Idaho State
Ada County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Bannock County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Health
City
Pocatello, ID
County
Ada County, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
County
Bannock County, ID
Pocatello, ID
Health
Idaho State Journal

Idaho House narrowly votes to ban ballot drop boxes

BOISE — The Idaho House on Monday narrowly passed Rep. Priscilla Giddings’ emergency bill to ban ballot drop-off boxes, effective immediately, over the opposition of county clerks, voting rights advocates and others. Giddings told the House, “We know that we have concerned Idahoans across the state that are worried about election integrity. I don’t think there is a huge need for drop boxes now.” She said, “This is one small step we can take to reassure voters of election security in Idaho.” ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Realtors to conservatives living in liberal areas: Try Idaho

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Linda Navarre moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, from Cleveland in 1978, when the town consisted of people in the timber industry and hippies “and they all got along.” Now she barely recognizes the small resort community near the Canadian border that is quickly growing as people disenchanted with big city life move there. Many are conservatives fed up with liberal politics in blue states. “The division gets...
SANDPOINT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Gov. Little and other top Idaho officials could get pay boost

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho governor and other statewide elected officials could get a pay increase in January following the November general election. Legislation introduced Tuesday in the House Ways and Means Committee would bump the pay of Republican Gov. Brad Little, if he wins a second term, to $151,400 from his current $138,302. The lieutenant governor, a part-time position, would get 35% of the governor’s pay, or $52,900....
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho House kills rental fee fairness bill

BOISE — The Idaho House on Monday defeated bipartisan legislation co-sponsored by Reps. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, and James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, to curb certain abusive practices involving rental application fees, such as charging application fees when a prospective renter won’t even be considered for a unit. The bill was drafted after the House passed HB 442 on Feb. 7; HB 442 erases current rental application fee caps and other regulations that the city of Boise enacted locally by ordinance in 2019. That bill forbids any such...
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Satterlee
Idaho State Journal

Neon Eagles Aerie 119 sign to be relit during ceremony on Wednesday

POCATELLO — A neon sign associated with the former local chapter of a national organization that advocated for Social Security benefits and to make Mother’s Day a holiday will be relit during a ceremony on Wednesday evening. The Eagles Aerie 119 sign will serve as a local reminder that the first Fraternal Order of the Eagles lodge in Gate City was established at 206 N. Arthur Ave. in 1915. The sign will be relit at that location during a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho lawmakers aim to replace education content standards

BOISE — The Idaho House on Monday overwhelmingly approved two pieces of legislation as part of a process to replace the education content standards for the state’s 310,000 K-12 students. The House on Monday voted 67-3 for a bill to replace the Idaho Content Standards for English language, arts, mathematics and science. The House also approved 60-8 a resolution to discard the current standards. Backers say the change is needed...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho sales tax would be highest in US, most property taxes nixed under new bill

BOISE — A House committee on Friday introduced sweeping tax legislation raising Idaho’s sales tax to the highest in the nation while eliminating most property taxes on owner-occupied homes. The proposal from Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, introduced by the House Revenue and Taxation Committee, also uses some of the increased sales tax money to raise the grocery sales tax credit from $100 to $175. The move would bump Idaho’s sales...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei playing key role in Gov. Little's statewide operation to combat growing drug threat

Gov. Brad Little on Thursday launched Operation Esto Perpetua, his new strategy to combat Idaho’s growing drug threat, and named a handful of advisers, including Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei, to lead the effort. Operation Esto Perpetua aims to bring together law enforcement and community members as a way to eventually reduce the flow of methamphetamine and fentanyl into and across the state. The operation comprises a Law Enforcement Panel...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forensic Pathology#Legislature#Forensics#Jfac#Idaho State University#Bonneville#Caribou Clark#Power#Isu#American Rescue Plan Act
Idaho State Journal

SNOWSTORM FORECAST TO HAMMER EAST IDAHO STARTING LATE TONIGHT AND CONTINUING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories calling for snow throughout East Idaho. An incoming storm is forecast to bring several inches of snow to the entire region late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon. Motorists should expect hazardous road conditions throughout East Idaho because of the storm and near zero visibility at times. The hardest hit areas will likely be Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Gov. Little launches operation to address drug trafficking in Idaho

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday launched “Operation Esto Perpetua,” which will involve forming two groups aimed at fighting drug trafficking in the state. The groups will soon start hosting regional meetings to gather information about the issue and provide recommendations on how to address it. At a press conference Little announced he’s seeking $250,000 in one-time funding from the state’s general fund for this operation, which is named...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

House kills substitute teacher drug-testing bill

BOISE — Rep. Judy Boyle’s legislation to require drug-testing of all Idaho substitute teachers died in the Idaho House on Thursday, with lawmakers saying they admired the intent, but felt that it wasn’t the way to solve Idaho’s drug problems. The bill had narrowly cleared a House committee after a hearing at which school officials from around the state called the proposed law unworkable, noting that they already have their own drug-testing policies. They can drug-test employees now; many do so on suspicion, with some...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei named to governor's newly-formed drug task force

Governor Brad Little kicked off “Operation Esto Perpetua” today, a new strategy mentioned in his January 10 State of the State address that will serve to combat Idaho’s growing drug threat. “Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho, and there is a direct tie to the loose border with Mexico. There is much more we can do to make Idaho’s communities safer. With Operation Esto Perpetua, we are bringing together law enforcement, lawmakers, cities, counties, tribes, families, and the...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
Idaho State Journal

Senate backs bill to end vehicle emission testing in 2023

BOISE — Legislation that lays the groundwork for ending all requirements for vehicle emission testing in the Treasure Valley on July 1, 2023, passed the Idaho Senate on Wednesday and now heads to the House. “This is not a fly-by-night effort to remove the program, but it really is a thoughtful piece of legislation to reduce regulation, and recognizes the strides that we’ve made here in Ada County to maintain the air quality that we all expect and enjoy,” Senate Transportation Chair Lori Den Hartog,...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Sweeping, last-minute voting law overhaul clears Idaho House panel

BOISE — Over the opposition of county clerks, election workers, high school students looking ahead to their first chance to vote, and more, a House committee on Wednesday voted 9-2 along party lines to advance a sweeping 20-page emergency overhaul of Idaho’s voting laws proposed by Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley. Moon’s bill, HB 692, was just introduced on Monday. It includes multiple changes from an earlier version she had introduced...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Groundbreaking dates set for Smithfield Utah, Burley Idaho and Yorba Linda California temples

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced groundbreaking dates for three temples in the Western United States — the Smithfield Utah, Burley Idaho and Yorba Linda California temples. President Russell M. Nelson announced all three temple locations as part of the 20 new temples locations he identified in the April 2021 general conference. All three groundbreaking ceremonies will be invitation-only events, according to...
BURLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Tuition looks to hold steady

BOISE — College and university tuition rates in Idaho could be frozen for a fourth consecutive year this fall, depending on what happens with the higher education budget. The joint budget committee approved a $643 million fiscal 2023 budget for the state’s four public colleges and universities Wednesday. That includes $338.1 million in state general fund support, which is a $25 million, 8% increase over the current year. ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
2K+
Followers
848
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy