JFAC to consider budget proposal for East Idaho Forensics Pathology Center

The Bannock County Commissioners are preparing to travel to the state capitol on Wednesday, March 2, to show support for a proposed East Idaho Forensics Pathology Center.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will meet on Wednesday, 8 a.m. to continue their budget setting meetings. The Commissioners expect the proposed East Idaho Forensics Pathology Center to be on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting as a supplemental appropriation request for Idaho State University’s budget. Agendas are posted here: https://legislature.idaho.gov/lso/bpa/jfac/

The Bannock County Commissioners, Coroner, Sheriff, and Prosecutor offices have found that the current system of sending all autopsies in the state to Ada County’s forensic pathologist team is not sufficient for the growing population needs.

Currently, Ada County performs more than 750 autopsies a year, often prioritizing their own over other counties’ autopsies.

Bannock County Commissioners are proposing a pilot program to establish a forensic pathology center in Pocatello. Bannock County anticipates the center will serve at least 13 east Idaho counties (Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, Clark, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, Oneida, Power, Teton). The center is needed to provide more autopsy availability to East Idaho law enforcement, provide answers for grieving Idaho families faster, and alleviate the burden on Ada County.

The center would be a partnership with Bannock County and Idaho State University. ISU President Kevin Satterlee has committed an unused space at the Eames Complex on Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello for the center. The University’s participation would open the door to the field of forensic study at ISU.

To fund the start of the pilot program, Bannock County Commissioners are willing to invest up to $2 million of the County’s allotted American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to pay for renovations and purchase equipment.

In addition, Governor Brad Little has included a $900,000 line item in his 2023 budget to help fund the creation of the center. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Wednesday will vote to approve or deny this line item. If approved, the budget item will go in front of the rest of the legislature for vote.

The program is expected to be self-sustaining through user fees from participating counties and streamlined effectiveness of death investigations.