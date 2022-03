A Boogie Wit da Hoodie tapped B-Lovee to assist him on his latest track, “Hit Different.” The new song also comes with cinematic visuals directed by Rock Davis. Boogie and B-Lovee take it to an underground fighting scene for the visuals of “Hit Different.” Delivering some of the same aesthetics as Guy Ritchie’s Snatch, the two New York rappers are onlookers as they watch their hired muscle brawl it out in a dimly lit ring. B-Lovee is an upstart rapper who is helping carry the torch of Bronx Drill into the mainstream, and this long reflects the burgeoning subgenre’s potential. A Boogie also brings some veteran leadership and holds down the tracks hook and second verse. Together, Lovee and Boogie make for a great team that illustrates two different sides of modern-day New York rap.

