Mask policy update for school buses in Henderson County

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Schools has made a decision about masks on school buses. Masks will be optional for students and staff on school buses in Henderson County Schools starting on March 1.

The decision comes from the new guidelines the CDC made regarding wearing masks on school buses. Henderson County Schools says masking is still welcome for any student or staff who wants to wear them.

The announcement can be viewed on Henderson County School’s Facebook which can be viewed here .

