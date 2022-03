The world’s leading authority on the climate crisis, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has published the second chapter of its most sweeping assessment in seven years.The report describes how the climate crisis is a threat to human wellbeing and the health of the planet, and calls for urgent, transformative action to secure our future.On Monday, a 36-page summary report was released to the public. Here are 10 of the key takeaways.Most European countries to see drop in agricultural production“Substantive” falls in crops are projected for large swathes of Europe this century, according to the IPCC report. Though...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO