Basketball

Episode 189: Let the madness begin

The News-Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois enters the final week of the regular season still in...

www.news-gazette.com

The News-Gazette

Grades are in: Big Ten title secured

Hawkins didn’t score as many points as Kofi Cockburn or Alfonso Plummer. Or pull down as many rebounds as Cockburn either. But the two-way impact Hawkins had on Sunday’s win — a victory that delivered a share of the Big Ten regular season title — can’t be overlooked. Hawkins finished with nine points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. He also bothered Iowa star Keegan Murray, who scored 22 points but on just 7 of 22 shooting.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Social media reacts to Big Ten championship

After the Illini stormed to a Big Ten title on Sunday night, Twitter did was Twitter does. A sampling:. First up: Ayo Dosunmu rightfully fired up. Students partying like it's 2005. Leave it to Illini grad Will Leitch to provide a little perspective. Is WDWS' Scott Beatty right on this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Illinois up to No. 16 in AP Top 25

CHAMPAIGN — Sharing the Big Ten regular season title after a wild Sunday of games in the conference had a positive effect on Illinois' place in the Associated Press Top 25. The Illini (22-8) climbed four spots to No. 16 when the latest poll was released late Monday morning.
ILLINOIS STATE
State
Illinois State
The News-Gazette

Ballot breakdown | Illini climb in final regular season poll

Others receiving votes: Boise State 49, South Dakota State 32, Memphis 26, San Diego State 24, LSU 22, Loyola Chicago 16, Ohio State 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1. SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25. RK., TEAM...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Notes: Cockburn contemplating his future

CHAMPAIGN — The State Farm Center crowd hit Kofi Cockburn with a chant of “One more year!” as he went through the Senior Night festivities ahead of Sunday night’s game. Cockburn, of course, is just a junior. When you factor in his bonus season of eligibility...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The News-Gazette

Sages roll past Saints to clinch spot at state tournament

SPRINGFIELD — Kevin Roy rarely, if ever, forgets to send a compliment or two in his opponent’s direction following a game. The Monticello boys’ basketball coach continued that trend at the conclusion of Monday night’s Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional versus Bloomington Central Catholic, a rematch of a Jan. 14 Illini Prairie Conference game.
MONTICELLO, IL
The News-Gazette

Cockburn, Frazier, Plummer earn All-Big Ten honors

CHAMPAIGN — The run of postseason honors for Kofi Cockburn has begun. The Illinois junior center was named to both the Associated Press All-Big Ten First Team and All-Big Ten First Team on Tuesday after leading the Illini to a 22-8 season and a share of the Big Ten title.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Illini
The News-Gazette

University of Illinois Army ROTC Prep Basketball Confidential 3-7-22

Your browser does not support the audio element. Jim Rossow and Matt Daniels host the last Prep Basketball Confidential show of the season with special guest Marc Changnon (former Centennial high school basketball assistant and one of the team hosts at the State Farm Center for the state tournament). Colin Likas talks to Coach Kevin Roy (Monticello boys’ basketball coach) and Colin also calls in live from Springfield at halftime of the Sages’ game with Bloomington Central Catholic.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The News-Gazette

Good Morning, Illini Nation: Awards season

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:. Your browser does not support the audio element. Ballots for both the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Penny for Your Thoughts 3-7-22

Your browser does not support the audio element. Brian Barnhart and Loren Tate are The Monday Morning Quarterbacks after Illinois wins the Big Ten Basketball Championship.
BASKETBALL
The News-Gazette

SportsTalk Hour 2 || 3-7-22

Your browser does not support the audio element. Jackie Szymoniak, the Assistant Director of Athletics - Golf Operations, stops by the Esquire to chat about the program with the News Gazette sports writers.
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The News-Gazette

Good Morning, Illini Nation: Bracketology update

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:. Your browser does not support the audio element. Selection Sunday is coming...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

VIDEO: 'It's been a long time coming'

A wild celebration broke out after the Illini held off Iowa to win a share of the Big Ten regular championship on Sunday night. "Oh, what a scene, what an absolute dream," Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart bellowed. The News-Gazette's Anthony Zilis documented the final moments and ensuing celebration.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

How'd you celebrate?

Did you rush the floor? Run outside in the rain? Close Green Street? Or just nuts at home?. For our upcoming special section commemorating the Illini's spirited run to a Big Ten regular season championship — it's first since 2005— we plan to share the joy of a fan base known for its enthusiasm.
SPORTS
