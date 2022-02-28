Episode 189: Let the madness begin

Hawkins didn’t score as many points as Kofi Cockburn or Alfonso Plummer. Or pull down as many rebounds as Cockburn either. But the two-way impact Hawkins had on Sunday’s win — a victory that delivered a share of the Big Ten regular season title — can’t be overlooked. Hawkins finished with nine points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. He also bothered Iowa star Keegan Murray, who scored 22 points but on just 7 of 22 shooting.

