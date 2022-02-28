Episode 189: Let the madness begin

Take a bow Brad Underwood. And the Illinois seniors. And the superstar center. You won't have to pay for a meal for awhile after winning the school's first Big Ten title since 2005. Everyone knows how that one ended up (one victory short of a national title). Here are 10...
Hawkins didn’t score as many points as Kofi Cockburn or Alfonso Plummer. Or pull down as many rebounds as Cockburn either. But the two-way impact Hawkins had on Sunday’s win — a victory that delivered a share of the Big Ten regular season title — can’t be overlooked. Hawkins finished with nine points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. He also bothered Iowa star Keegan Murray, who scored 22 points but on just 7 of 22 shooting.
After the Illini stormed to a Big Ten title on Sunday night, Twitter did was Twitter does. A sampling:. First up: Ayo Dosunmu rightfully fired up. Students partying like it's 2005. Leave it to Illini grad Will Leitch to provide a little perspective. Is WDWS' Scott Beatty right on this...
CHAMPAIGN — Sharing the Big Ten regular season title after a wild Sunday of games in the conference had a positive effect on Illinois' place in the Associated Press Top 25. The Illini (22-8) climbed four spots to No. 16 when the latest poll was released late Monday morning.
CHAMPAIGN — The State Farm Center crowd hit Kofi Cockburn with a chant of “One more year!” as he went through the Senior Night festivities ahead of Sunday night’s game. Cockburn, of course, is just a junior. When you factor in his bonus season of eligibility...
SPRINGFIELD — Kevin Roy rarely, if ever, forgets to send a compliment or two in his opponent’s direction following a game. The Monticello boys’ basketball coach continued that trend at the conclusion of Monday night’s Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional versus Bloomington Central Catholic, a rematch of a Jan. 14 Illini Prairie Conference game.
CHAMPAIGN — The run of postseason honors for Kofi Cockburn has begun. The Illinois junior center was named to both the Associated Press All-Big Ten First Team and All-Big Ten First Team on Tuesday after leading the Illini to a 22-8 season and a share of the Big Ten title.
A wild celebration broke out after the Illini held off Iowa to win a share of the Big Ten regular championship on Sunday night. "Oh, what a scene, what an absolute dream," Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart bellowed. The News-Gazette's Anthony Zilis documented the final moments and ensuing celebration.
