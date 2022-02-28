ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assault investigation is now a homicide investigation 500 block South Nevada Ave

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at approximately 6:43 PM, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Communication Center received a report of an assault that occurred at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 503 South Nevada Avenue. Patrol Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male with serious injuries. This male was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Officers also located the suspect, 22-year-old Tyrek Williams, on scene and he was taken into custody for Attempted murder in the first degree. Mr. Williams was subsequently booked into the El Paso County Jail.

On Friday, February 25, 2022, the adult male assault victim died as a result of the injuries he sustained on February 2, 2022. Also on February 25, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the adult male, and he has been identified as 56-year-old Andrew Dominguez of Colorado Springs. Mr. Dominguez’s death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma. Mr. Dominguez’s death is the 12th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. The CSPD investigated 3 homicides at this time in 2021.

Mr. Williams is still in the El Paso County Jail and additional charges are expected to be filed by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office relating to the death of Mr. Dominguez.

This continues to be an active and open investigation. Further details will be released in the future as appropriate.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

