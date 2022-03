The Can-Am Sled Dog races had a festive feel when they kicked off in Fort Kent on Saturday morning. Marking the 30-year anniversary of the Can-Am, an enormous crowd turned out at the starting gate to cheer on the 62 teams and over 560 dogs competing in the three races. Organizers of the Can-Am were pleased with the turnout and support this year, Can-Am Planning Committee President Dennis Cyr said “It was one of the largest crowds, if not, the largest crowd we've seen.”

FORT KENT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO