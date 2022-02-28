“The Horse’s Mouth” with Danielle Cleary from Heartspace Art LLC

ALTON - I set out over the weekend for a late lunch at a Mardi Gras-inspired destination. I created my own experience. There were no Mardi Gras celebrations going on in Alton Saturday around lunchtime, which for me was around 2ish. I hadn't been to Mac's Downtown, 315 Belle St., in a while, and I missed it. I decided I was going to visit the Miles Davis statue, the only one in North America, on W. Third Street, to pay homage to the great jazz musician - THE greatest, in my humble opinion - so I ordered Mac's blackened shrimp, something easy and spicey to eat on the sunny, yet still icy, day.

