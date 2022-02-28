ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL team total bet: Toronto vs. Washington

By Griffin Carroll
 8 days ago
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

It's a small NHL slate Monday night, with just three games scheduled. Despite the small offering, one game in particular has caught my eye for potential goal-scoring, so we'll follow the trends and load up a team total bet.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The game is Toronto vs Washington, with our focus on the Maple Leafs side.

The Maple Leafs had been on a frustrating stretch but put much of their scoring concerns to bed with a ten-goal effort on Saturday night.

In its past ten games, Toronto is averaging 4.5 goals per game on the road, which is the top mark in the league.

The Leafs visit Washington Monday. In the last ten games as host, the Capitals are averaging 3.9 goals allowed per game, the sixth-most in the NHL.

That's a terrific unison of numbers and one that merits consideration for goals, points and a team total over.

Ilya Samsonov is expected in net for Washington. He has struggled at home lately, allowing 3.4 goals per game in his past five starts.

I see Auston Matthews and Co. taking advantage of these scoring trends, and getting 4+ goals on the board to start their week.

Further aiding the case for goals in this one is a power play edge for the Leafs.

Toronto comes into this one ranking as the top power play unit in the NHL over the past 20 games, scoring a goal on 29.8% of their power plays.

Meanwhile, Washington's penalty kill ranks sixth-worst. Logic suggests that should Toronto get a few chances to skate 5-on-4, they can put one in the net.

I'm opting for plus-money in this one, with the metrics pointing to goals from the visitors.

Best Bet: Toronto over 3.5 goals in regulation (+126 FD)

