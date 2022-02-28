ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Impact of war in Ukraine on the US, Celebrating Black History, and remembering Buffalo Creek

By Jessica Patterson
 8 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, co-hosts Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren sit down with a variety of guests to discuss topics ranging from the war in Ukraine to celebrating Black History Month with a local Black entrepreneur.

We start this week’s show with U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito to discuss what the U.S. is doing to support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion as well as the impact on prices at the pump in the U.S. Capito also gives an update on the Capito Connect initiative to provide more access to broadband across the state.

In Segment 2, we’re joined by special guest C. Anthony Parker, owner of Elk City Auto Spa, to discuss the importance of Black History Month and what it means to be a Black business owner. Parker also had the opportunity in 2021 to represent the Mountain State as an entrepreneur at the Milken Institute Global Conference.

In Segment 3, West Virginia Auditor J.B. McCuskey talks about the Community Resurrection and Economic Development Act, designed to update a 150-year-old statute regarding abandoned, dilapidated, tax delinquent homes. McCuskey says the Act would allow the state to clean up towns by tearing down approximately 10,000 of these houses across the state.

For our final segment, we take a moment to remember the 125 lives lost and more than 4,000 displaced from their homes 50 years ago this weekend in the Buffalo Creek Disaster of Feb. 26, 1972. Elizabeth Tackett, Man Lions Club President and former director of the Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, shares the history of the day torrential rains and flooding caused dams to break pouring 132 million gallons of water and coal sludge through 16 communities.

