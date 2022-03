Click here to read the full article. After a lengthy search, the National Women’s Soccer League has named National Lacrosse League deputy commissioner Jessica Berman as its next commissioner, according to people familiar with the process. The people were not authorized to comment publicly on the hire. Berman has spent the last three years as second-in-command at the NLL, which she joined in 2019 after an accomplished career with the NHL. She is currently serving as the indoor lacrosse league’s interim leader as the NLL looks for a permanent replacement for its longtime commissioner Nick Sakiewicz, who stepped down last month...

SPORTS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO