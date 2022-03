View the original article to see embedded media. After a two-year absence, Klay Thompson is still understandably finding his form on the court. He has shown flashes of his old self, and he has also shown stretches of play that display a good amount of rust. This is all to be expected when returning from two major injuries that kept him sidelined for as long as he was, but Steph Curry's message to his Splash Brother is simple, "You're Klay Thompson. Don't ever forget that."

