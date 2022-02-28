ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strongsville, OH

Strongsville High School closed Monday after student found inside school over the weekend

By Kara Sutyak
 8 days ago

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Strongsville High School was closed Monday after a student was found inside the school over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from Strongsville City Schools, the district on Sunday became aware that the student was in the school, unsupervised, for an extended period of time.

The student was found in a classroom and police released the teen to his parents.

‘Justice system killed his spirit’: Pennsylvania man charged in Capitol riot dies

Sunday night, there was a thorough search of the building. “Although there was no specific threat made to the high school, I did have concerns about a student being unsupervised at the school for an extended period of time. So, out of an abundance of caution, I decided to cancel classes at the high school for today,” Dr. Cameron M. Ryba, superintendent of Strongsville City Schools, said.

Dr. Ryba said closing the school Monday gave them additional time to meet with high school staff and conduct an additional search of the entire high school. School officials and police determined the school is safe for students to return Tuesday.

