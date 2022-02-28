ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana’s COVID hospitalizations at lowest level since late July

By Matt Adams
 8 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 313 new COVID-19 cases and the fewest hospitalizations since late July in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 6.3%. The state is no longer displaying data for unique individual positivity rate and total tested individuals.

Pandemic fears are fading along with omicron: AP-NORC poll

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The omicron variant was found in 99.4% of samples tested statewide, with delta found in 0.6% of samples.

The agency said 3,059 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,755,9174 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,683,892 individuals are fully vaccinated. The state has administered more than 1.7 million booster doses.

    Image via Indiana Department of Health
    The COVID-19 transmission map for February 16, 2022 (left) compared to February 23, 2022 (right)
    Development of the state’s coronavirus transmission map from October 7, 2020, through Feb. 23, 2022.

The County Metric map shows 4 Indiana counties in Red, with 42 in Orange, 43 in Yellow and 3 in the Blue category.

The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Experts say new metrics ‘make sense’ for relaxing masks indoors

The latest hospitalization numbers show 818 total COVID-19 patients: 637 confirmed and 181 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

The department said 24.9% of ICU beds and 81.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

Indiana has reported 1,681,685 total positive cases and 21,953 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There are also 890 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Indiana reports 302 new COVID-19 cases, 21 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 302 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency's dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 3.7%. The state is no longer displaying data for unique individual positivity rate and total tested individuals. Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred […]
Indiana Democrats call for suspending gas sales tax amid soaring prices

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Sen. Tim Lanane (D-Anderson) and State Rep. Gregory Porter (D-Indianapolis) called on the Republican supermajority to join them in supporting the suspension of gas sales and gas excise tax through at least July in order to curb soaring prices Hoosiers are paying at the pumps. "For years, the supermajority has said […]
Hoosiers looking for ways to save on gasoline

INDIANAPOLIS — With prices as the pump showing no signs of leveling off, many Hoosiers are looking for ways to soften the financial blow by driving less. "I have a long driving trip that I want to take but not currently with the gas prices the way they are," said Indianapolis resident Pat Lawler. "I was […]
Indiana lawmakers reach deal on tax cut plan

INDIANAPOLIS – Republican Indiana lawmakers have reached a deal on a plan to cut some taxes, according to House Speaker Todd Huston. The bill passed the Senate 50-0 and the House 82-17. It includes the elimination of the utility receipts tax and an income tax cut from 3.23% to 2.9% over a period of seven […]
Indiana lawmakers approve repealing gun permit requirement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican legislators pushed through on Tuesday a bill that would repeal Indiana's requirement for a permit to carry a handgun in public, further loosening the state's firearms laws despite public opposition from the state police superintendent and some major law enforcement organizations. The House and Senate approved the repeal as Republican lawmakers revived it last […]
Indiana lawmakers talk tax cuts as end of session approaches

INDIANAPOLIS – During the final days of the legislative session, Indiana lawmakers are negotiating a tax cut plan. As Indiana faces a projected surplus of $5 billion this year, House Republicans have pushed for tax cuts and are now looking to bring back their proposal, which includes reducing the state's income tax and tax cuts […]
Severe weather season begins in Indiana, how to stay prepared

INDIANAPOLIS — As severe weather season gets underway and Severe Weather Preparedness Week is just days away, officials are sharing tips on how to best keep safe. Over the weekend, much of central Indiana experienced heavy rainfall and high winds, with some areas seeing more significant impacts than others. Hamilton County Emergency Management Early Sunday […]
Avon awarded nearly $10.6M to improve Dan Jones Road and Raceway Road

AVON, Ind. — The town of Avon is getting nearly $10.6 million in federal funding to improve congestion on some of its most travelled roads and intersections. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization, IMPO, will present an official check for $10,693,700 to Avon Town Council leaders at the beginning of the Council's March 10 meeting.  The […]
Franciscan Health gathers 100,000 pounds of medical aid for Ukraine

Almost 100,000 pounds of medical supplies are headed to help the injured in Ukraine after being gathered from hospitals in the Franciscan Health system. The effort started with surgical equipment that had been stored in a room with a steam pipe leak at Franciscan Health Dyer. The supplies could no longer be used at the […]
Remarkable Women: Meet the Indy woman who is a mother to hundreds

INDIANAPOLIS — For decades she has devoted her life to helping raise hundreds of children, which is why Miss Virginia Johnson is being considered a Remarkable Woman. "You couldn't walk through the neighborhood without them knowing about our house," said Joe Johnson, one of Virginia's children. "Her feeling is, that if she didn't do it […]
Crime Mapping: Zionsville targeting problem areas with new initiative

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Zionsville Police Department is working to proactively combat crime through a new initiative. On Tuesday, the department announced the Strategically Applied Focus and Enforcement (SAFE) unit. The department said this unit is designed to proactively seek out the criminal element and locate and address issues that affect the safety, security, and […]
'People's Convoy' arrives in DC area to protest COVID mandates

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A large group of truck drivers who object to COVID-19 mandates drove two loops around the beltway surrounding Washington, Sunday, deliberately moving slowly to impact traffic and make their feelings known to lawmakers in the nation's capitol. People crowded onto overpasses, waving at the "People's Convoy" and holding signs and American […]
