Indiana’s COVID hospitalizations at lowest level since late July

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 313 new COVID-19 cases and the fewest hospitalizations since late July in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 6.3%. The state is no longer displaying data for unique individual positivity rate and total tested individuals.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The omicron variant was found in 99.4% of samples tested statewide, with delta found in 0.6% of samples.

The agency said 3,059 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,755,9174 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,683,892 individuals are fully vaccinated. The state has administered more than 1.7 million booster doses.

The COVID-19 transmission map for February 16, 2022 (left) compared to February 23, 2022 (right)

Development of the state’s coronavirus transmission map from October 7, 2020, through Feb. 23, 2022.

The County Metric map shows 4 Indiana counties in Red, with 42 in Orange, 43 in Yellow and 3 in the Blue category.

The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 818 total COVID-19 patients: 637 confirmed and 181 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

The department said 24.9% of ICU beds and 81.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

Indiana has reported 1,681,685 total positive cases and 21,953 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There are also 890 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

