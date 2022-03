Hibbing Elks Lodge Student of the Month for January was Michael Andrican. He is the son of Jim and Sara Andrican and a senior at Hibbing High School. Michael is the captain of the boys’ hockey team. He also plays on the golf team and plays drums in the marching band. He was recently honored by being crowned the Jacket Jamboree King. Michael works part time at Kitzville Body Shop with his Dad. His other interests include bowling, 4-wheeling with his friends, hanging out with Libby, and Sunday football with Liz and Connor. His future plans are to attend a technical college and pursue a degree in the trades.

HIBBING, MN ・ 10 MINUTES AGO