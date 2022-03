Russian embassy staff in Ireland have condemned what they called a “senseless and barbaric attack” after a large lorry was driven into the gates of their diplomatic building in Dublin.In a statement on the “violation of its territory”, the embassy described the incident as a “criminal act of insanity” and said it was cause for “extreme concern”.Irish police arrested a man on Monday following the crash at the embassy on Orwell Road in south Dublin.The embassy accused Irish police of standing "idle" as the incident took place, and claimed Ireland had breached the Vienna Convention by not protecting the...

